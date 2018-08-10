VIDEO: Jordan Spieth finds ball in hazard at PGA, tosses it back in disgust

We didn’t quite expect Jordan Spieth’s baseball skills to be on display during the PGA Championship, but here we are.

Spieth is actually having a decent second round Friday at Bellerive as he is 2 under on his day and 1 under overall. That does have him eight back, but still!

There was a hint of frustration in the middle of the round. Spieth found a hazard off the tee at the par-5 17th (his eighth) for the second straight day. As he waded in to grab his ball and take an unplayable, he found one and did not appear too happy about it…

Not sure if Spieth was actually happy to find that ball. pic.twitter.com/ksXOhJ5H0G — Brendan Porath (@BrendanPorath) August 10, 2018

Just pure frustration right there, but a lot of velocity in that toss from Spieth.

The three-time major champion was a really good baseball player growing up, with his mother telling Golfweek she believed Jordan would’ve played the sport at the Division I level if he hadn’t given it up to focus more on golf.

It seems like that decision turned out just fine, and Spieth is still able to show off his baseball prowess!

It’s already been an eventful Friday in St. Louis.