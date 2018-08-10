Jordan Spieth frustrated Bellerive playing so soft, forgiving at PGA Championship

Jordan Spieth may’ve taken advantage of easier conditions Friday, but he doesn’t sound all too pleased with them.

On a day where there’s already been two 63s, Spieth fired a 4-under 66 in the second round of the PGA Championship to move to 3 under and seven off the lead.

That doesn’t put him in prime position with two rounds to go at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, but he’s not in a bad spot at all. And that 66 had to feel good.

After the round, though, Spieth iterated his thoughts on how this major has been set up scoring-wise this week.

His response was refreshingly honest, as Spieth did not pretend he was entirely thrilled:

A little frustrated at this place in general. I think that it’s tough to come to – it’s tough to come to a venue with bent grass greens and this kind of weather. This course is, would be phenomenal in, and probably is phenomenal, if it’s not playing so soft. And it’s not the rain that came on Tuesday, it was like that on Monday. So you can just, you just fire in and you get away with more, like you don’t have to be as precise. That’s frustrating in a major championship because typically what it does is you don’t really have to be as precise on and around the greens. That’s frustrating to me because I feel like that’s an advantage that I have. So personally I would prefer more difficult and firmer, faster conditions on the greens. Having said that, I would have shot a much higher score yesterday, given you got to be in the fairways in order to hold greens where they need to be. So I’m not saying that my score would be any better, I’m just saying what you would like to see in a major championship. It is what it is. I still, I really like the golf course, it’s just, you just can’t, you can’t possibly have firm, fast bent grass greens with this climate.

That’s a pretty thoughtful outlook there, and he’s far from the only person in golf who has raised concerns about how the layout is playing this week.

Unfortunately for Spieth, this is probably how the course will play over the weekend, too.

We’ll see how he handles it.