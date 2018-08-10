Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

2018 PGA Championship: How to watch Day 3 on TV, via live stream

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Professional

The PGA Championship continues Saturday at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, with the second round resuming in the morning and the third round to immediately follow.

Here’s how to watch the year’s final major on TV and via live stream.

Note: All times Eastern

TV Information

Saturday: TNT (8 a.m.-2 p.m.); CBS (2-7 p.m.)
Sunday: TNT (11 a.m.-2 p.m.); CBS (2-7 p.m.)

Live Streaming

(All streams on PGA.com)

Featured Group No. 1 (Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas for Round 2 conclusion)

Saturday: 8 a.m.-TBD

Sunday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Featured Group No. 2 (Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama, Ian Poulter for Round 2 conclusion)

Saturday: 8 a.m.-TBD

Sunday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

