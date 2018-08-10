2018 PGA Championship: Live blog, Round 2

The year’s final major continues Friday.

We are tracking all of the action from the second round of the PGA Championship at Bellerive. Follow along with all Round 2 progress below:

UPDATE No. 2 (10:05 a.m. ET): The scores may be out there today even more than yesterday.

Already we have a pair of players pushing 3-under rounds. Those would be Kevin Kisner (6 under overall, through 4) and Matt Wallace (2 under overall, through 7).

Gary Woodland still leads alone only because he made an early birdie at No. 11 (his second) to reach 7 under. He’s ahead by one over Kiz and Brandon Stone.

Dustin Johnson bogeys the 15th (his sixth) and he’s fallen five behind at 2 under.

UPDATE No. 1 (9 a.m. ET): Play has started on Day 2, but not much new to report.

The World No. 1 is off and has parred his first two holes. Dustin Johnson remains 3 under and three back then. Great par save at his opening hole, by the way.

Dustin Johnson escapes early trouble with a clutch par save. 👏#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/cXu6Kzj4Pc — PGA of America (@PGA) August 10, 2018

The low round so far is 1 under as nobody is through more than five holes.

