Suzann Pettersen announces birth of 1st child

Suzann Pettersen is now a mother!

Golfweek revealed in March that Pettersen and her husband, Christian Ringvold, were expecting their first child this fall.

The Norwegian golfer announced that she gave birth to the couple’s first child on Wednesday:

Congrats to the happy couple!

Pettersen, 37, is a 15-time winner on the LPGA, including two majors. She and Ringvold were married in January 2017 in Oslo, Norway.

Pettersen’s agent told Golfweek earlier this year that the timing of the couple’s first child was planned to be perfect for the 2020 Olympics.