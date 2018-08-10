The other Zach Johnson puts finishing touches on memorable PGA

ST. LOUIS – Earlier this week, we brought you the story of Zach Johnson, a 35-year-old club pro from Farmington, Utah. On Friday, Johnson put the finishing touches on a memorable week at the PGA Championship.

Johnson capped his first major with a 1-under 69 at Bellerive, and was seven shots better than his opening-round score of 76. He also had his assistant pro at Davis Park Golf Course, Taylor Laybourne, on the bag.

“The memories are countless,” Johnson said. “There’s so many. Just that walk up 18 – my caddie and I just kind of put our arms around each other and soaked it all in. We don’t get to do this every day, so it was pretty emotional to walk up 18. Hopefully, we can get back out here.”

He also met another Zach Johnson, this one having two majors under his belt.

“He’s been great every time we ran into each other,” said the club pro, who shot 76 in Round 1, 10 shots worse than the major-winning Johnson.

“… (On Thursday), I said tomorrow give me five a side and we’ll have a game. He was just so awesome.”

Zach Johnson meets Zach Johnson. There are two Zach Johnsons in the field this week: https://t.co/GKFvqjztws pic.twitter.com/d8W4wyWU2g — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 10, 2018

It was the first time that the two Johnsons had met. On the tee sheets and scoreboards this week, the club pro had been listed as Zach J. Johnson. The major winner went by his normal first and last name.

The ‘J’ is more than Johnson’s middle initial. It’s his middle “name.”

“The ‘J’ doesn’t stand for anything,” Johnson said. “… When my parents had to turn in the birth certificate, they were going to give me a middle name that started with ‘J.’ They didn’t know what it was going to be, but after they turned in the birth certificate, it just stuck. They never replaced it. It’s Zachary J. Johnson.”

The middle initial won’t stick on scoreboards or tournament registrations, though.

“I like the sound of Zach Johnson a little better,” Johnson said. “Maybe I can keep people on their toes and maybe confuse them a little more.”