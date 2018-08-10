Tony Finau on pace for PGA Championship scoring record despite early triple

ST. LOUIS – After a rough opening round in which he offset four birdies with four bogeys and two doubles – and doing so in front of U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk – Tony Finau bounced back in a big way early in Friday’s second round of the PGA Championship.

Finau birdied his first five holes on Bellerive’s front nine, and despite a triple bogey at the par-3 sixth, responded with birdies at Nos. 7 and 8 to get back to even par for the championship.

Yes, that’s no pars through eight holes for Finau.

We’ll continue to update Finau’s progress as he chases the PGA scoring record, which is currently 63 and has already been shot twice on Friday, by Brooks Koepka and Charl Schwartzel.