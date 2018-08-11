2018 PGA Championship: Latest disaster on No. 12 costs Spieth shot at career Slam

Any hope Jordan Spieth carried this weekend to complete the career Grand Slam got wiped out on the 12th hole during Round 3 play of the PGA Championship Saturday at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.

Entering the par-4 hole, Spieth was only three shots back of the lead.

Then – as it has done before – No. 12 derailed the now 25-year-old Spieth.

He took a provisional after his tee shot sailed wide right. Spieth would eventually find his tee shot, but that turned out to simply accelerate his slide.

He tried to blast through the trees, only to have his shot ricochet off a tree and into major golf oblivion.

He reloaded short of the green, chipped up and two-putted for a triple-bogey seven.

He entered the hole in ninth place at 7-under. He would leave at 4-under outside the top 25.

Spieth’s next shot at the career Grand Slam comes next May at Bethpage Black.