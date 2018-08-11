2018 PGA Championship Odds: Brooks Koepka even-money favorite entering final round

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Aug 11, 2018; Saint Louis, MO, USA; Justin Thomas hits out of a bunker on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports

The 100th PGA Championship has set itself for a spectacular finale on Sunday.

After completion of both the second and third round of play Saturday, Brooks Koepka holds the lead at -12. There are 10 players within four shots of the lead, including Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas.

Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook manager Jeff Sherman and golfodds.com have posted their final odds going into what could be a Sunday to remember at Bellerive. Koepka, the two-time defending U.S. Open champ, is a prohibitive favorite at even-money. Adam Scott (-10), Rickie Fowler (-9) and Jon Rahm (-9) are all 8-1.

2018 PGA Championship Odds
Brooks Koepka Even
Adam Scott 8-1
Rickie Fowler 8-1
Jon Rahm 8-1
Justin Thomas 14-1
Jason Day 14-1
Tiger Woods 20-1
Gary Woodland 20-1
Francesco Molinari 50-1
Charl Schwartzel 50-1
Shane Lowry 60-1
Kevin Kisner 80-1
Dustin Johnson 80-1
Stewart Cink 100-1
Julian Suri 150-1
Webb Simpson 150-1
Xander Schauffele 150-1
Daniel Berger 200-1
Justin Rose 200-1
Thomas Pieters 250-1
Pat Perez 300-1
Brandon Stone 300-1
Patrick Cantlay 300-1
Jordan Spieth 300-1
Field (all others) 100-1

