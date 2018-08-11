2018 PGA Championship Odds: Brooks Koepka even-money favorite entering final round

The 100th PGA Championship has set itself for a spectacular finale on Sunday.

After completion of both the second and third round of play Saturday, Brooks Koepka holds the lead at -12. There are 10 players within four shots of the lead, including Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas.

Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook manager Jeff Sherman and golfodds.com have posted their final odds going into what could be a Sunday to remember at Bellerive. Koepka, the two-time defending U.S. Open champ, is a prohibitive favorite at even-money. Adam Scott (-10), Rickie Fowler (-9) and Jon Rahm (-9) are all 8-1.