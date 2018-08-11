2018 PGA Championship: What Rickie Fowler said after his 67 in Round 2

Rickie Fowler continued his quest for his first major championship early Saturday by finishing his second round of the PGA Championship at -8, just two shots off the lead.

Fowler shot 65-67 in the first two rounds, and bogeyed only two holes in his Round 2. He is tied with Brooks Koepka and trails leader Gary Woodland (-10) and Kevin Kisner (-9).

Here is some of what he had to say Saturday after Round 2.

On how he feels being near the lead in a major — again:

“I feel like the game plan we’ve had this week and how we’ve been going about playing the course — this golf course really suits me. I feel like I can play it very well. I feel like I’m in a good spot with the game. So the biggest thing is, yeah, like you mentioned, is not getting ahead of yourself, sticking to the game plan, not trying to be — can’t be perfect, but not trying to do anything extra special, staying within myself and just taking care of the shots that I can hit and what I can control.”

On when he woke up:

” I ended up rolling out of bed around 4:45. I got to lay around a few minutes before that, but tried to push it as much as we could.”

On the very playable greens:

“We had good greens, but what was nice yesterday is the course was just starting to dry out a little bit to where the ball would hop a little bit on the fairway. This morning we were dealing with — the golf ball was wet once you did hit the fairway. The rough was thicker and wet. So I think kind of evened out. The nice thing is we did have fresh greens, so you didn’t have to deal with greens that had been kind of marked up through the day.”

On his putting game:

“There was, you know, three big ones, one being on our second hole of the day, and I made another good one on 15. 18 was probably the best just because it had quite a bit of movement. So to finish it off with that and have the putter going, that’s always a nice little bonus for the weekend.”

On his plans before the next round:

“I’m just going to go back to the house, probably change at some point, and come back here and go through a little warmup.”

