What Brooks Koepka said after taking 54-hole lead at PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka fired a third-round 4-under 66 at the PGA Championship to take the 54-hole lead at Bellerive Country Club.

Here’s what he had to say (to Amanda Balionis in a post-round interview on CBS) after taking the lead heading into Sunday:

On how he felt about his third round:

“I played pretty well. Obviously got off to a hot start, it was nice on the front nine, played very well. And then the back, just made a couple loose swings, got a little long. But it was nice to kind of right the ship there, played well coming in, which is nice to go home on.”

On the key to sleeping on a 54-hole lead at a major:

“Just stay in the moment. I think that’s the big thing: Don’t get ahead of yourself, don’t think about anything else, just wake up, do the same routine I’ve been doing and come out here and play.”

And here’s his post-round session with the media: