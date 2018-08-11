Highlights from Tiger Woods' second-round 66 at PGA Championship

By: Kevin Casey | August 11, 2018 11:08 am
Tiger Woods is six back through 36 holes.
He finished off a 4-under 66 in Round 2 Saturday (after a weather delay forced him to play roughly 11 holes of his second round this morning) at the PGA Championship and is in the hunt halfway through.
Here’s a look at his highlights from a nice second round:
Tiger makes early birdie at No. 2 to reach 1 under:
Tiger goes back-to-back with birdie at No. 3:
Tiger earns third early birdie at No. 5:
Tiger drains long putt for crucial par at No. 6:
Tiger starts morning after delay with birdie at No. 8 to move to 4 under:
Tiger wedges close at No. 11 for bonceback birdie to return to 4 under:
Tiger closes out long two-putt par at No. 18 for 4-under 66:
