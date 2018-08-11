Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Professional

Highlights from Tiger Woods' second-round 66 at PGA Championship

Tiger Woods is six back through 36 holes.

He finished off a 4-under 66 in Round 2 Saturday (after a weather delay forced him to play roughly 11 holes of his second round this morning) at the PGA Championship and is in the hunt halfway through.

Here’s a look at his highlights from a nice second round:

Tiger makes early birdie at No. 2 to reach 1 under:

Tiger goes back-to-back with birdie at No. 3:

Tiger earns third early birdie at No. 5:

Tiger drains long putt for crucial par at No. 6:

Tiger starts morning after delay with birdie at No. 8 to move to 4 under:

Tiger wedges close at No. 11 for bonceback birdie to return to 4 under:

Tiger closes out long two-putt par at No. 18 for 4-under 66:

