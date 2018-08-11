Highlights from Tiger Woods' third-round 66 at PGA Championship

Tiger Woods stalled on the back nine in the third round of the PGA Championship, but a hot start allowed him to fire another 4-under 66 at Bellerive and put him in contention through 54 holes.

Here are his highlights from a second straight 66:

Tiger birdies No. 1 to get off to perfect start:

Tiger starts birdie-birdie after pretty one at No. 2:

Make it two 🐦 in a row for Tiger. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/VZ278uflgp — PGA of America (@PGA) August 11, 2018

Tiger nearly pitches in on way to great par save at No. 4:

Tiger gets up and down for the clutch par save. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/IHSfC7lOkf — PGA of America (@PGA) August 11, 2018

Tiger gets bounceback birdie at No. 6:

Most difficult hole at Bellerive? Not a problem for Tiger. 🐦🐅 #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/sIUb8Gzemv — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 11, 2018

Tiger birdies again at No. 7:

This birdie moves Tiger to 7-under, T6. pic.twitter.com/LNzjqR5s7v — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 11, 2018

Tiger makes it three straight at No. 8, moves three off lead:

Tiger holes clutch putt for huge par save at No. 10: