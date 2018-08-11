Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Highlights from Tiger Woods' third-round 66 at PGA Championship

Tiger Woods stalled on the back nine in the third round of the PGA Championship, but a hot start allowed him to fire another 4-under 66 at Bellerive and put him in contention through 54 holes.

Here are his highlights from a second straight 66:

Tiger birdies No. 1 to get off to perfect start:

Tiger starts birdie-birdie after pretty one at No. 2:

Tiger nearly pitches in on way to great par save at No. 4:

Tiger gets bounceback birdie at No. 6:

Tiger birdies again at No. 7:

Tiger makes it three straight at No. 8, moves three off lead:

Tiger holes clutch putt for huge par save at No. 10:

