VIDEO: Matt Wallace makes hole-in-one in Round 3 at PGA Championship

The red numbers have been flying Saturday at the PGA Championship, but the vast majority have “only” been birdies.

How about a hole-in-one?

England’s Matt Wallace ensured viewers of the year’s final major saw an ace in the third round at Bellerive, as he stepped up to the tee at the par-3 16th and ripped a perfect shot that bounded right into the cup.

Listen to this roar:

What a moment!

This monumental hole-in-one moved Wallace to 5 under overall and gave him a special moment to remember – especially doing this with Jordan Spieth as one of the other players on the tee.

A 232-yard par 3 under Saturday major championship pressure? No problem for Matt Wallace!