My Bag: Tiger Woods, 2018 PGA Championship

The clubs Tiger Woods has in his bag at the 2018 PGA Championship:
DRIVER: TaylorMade M3 (8.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 70TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M3 (13 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 90 TX shaft
IRONS: TaylorMade Tour Preferred UDI (2), TW Phase 1 prototype (3-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts
WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
PUTTER: TaylorMade TP Collection Ardmore 3
BALL: Bridgestone Tour B XS
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord
