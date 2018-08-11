Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

My Bag: Tiger Woods, 2018 PGA Championship

Tiger Woods Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

My Bag: Tiger Woods, 2018 PGA Championship

Equipment

My Bag: Tiger Woods, 2018 PGA Championship

The clubs Tiger Woods has in his bag at the 2018 PGA Championship:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M3 (8.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 70TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M3 (13 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 90 TX shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade Tour Preferred UDI (2), TW Phase 1 prototype (3-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade TP Collection Ardmore 3

BALL: Bridgestone Tour B XS

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord

, , , , Equipment

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home