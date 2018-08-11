2018 PGA Championship: final-round tee times, pairings, pin placements

The final major of the year is now through 54 holes boasting quite a leaderboard, with Brooks Koepka at the top and Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Adam Scott among the chasers.
It should be an exciting Sunday.
Here are the pin placements as well as the pairings and tee times for the final round of the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Mo.:
Round 4 pin placements
Round 4 tee times, pairings
(Note: All times Eastern; p-club pro)
OFF NO. 1 TEE
- 8:29 a.m.: Chris Stroud, Brian Gay
- 8:38 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Scott Brown
- 8:47 a.m.: Vijay Singh, Charles Howell III
- 8:56 a.m.: Jim Furyk, Brian Harman
- 9:05 a.m.: Thorbjorn Olesen, Marc Leishman
- 9:14 a.m.: Nick Watney, Jhonattan Vegas
- 9:23 a.m.: Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Chappell
- 9:32 a.m.: Russell Henley, Hideki Matsuyama
- 9:41 a.m.: Ollie Schniederjans, Ross Fisher
- 9:50 a.m.: Tony Finau, Byeong Hun An
- 9:59 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Adrian Otaegui
- 10:08 a.m.: Sungjae Im, J.J. Spaun
- 10:17 a.m.: Jimmy Walker, Ted Potter Jr.
- 10:26 a.m.: Austin Cook, Brandt Snedeker
- 10:35 a.m.: Brice Garnett, Russell Knox
- 10:53 a.m.: Yuta Ikeda, Keegan Bradley
- 11:02 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Satoshi Kodaira
- 11:11 a.m.: Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Rory McIlroy
- 11:20 a.m.: Martin Kaymer, Dylan Frittelli
- 11:29 a.m.: Zach Johnson, p-Ben Kern
- 11:38 a.m.: Kevin Na, Ryan Moore
- 11:47 a.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Tyrrell Hatton
- 11:56 a.m.: Seungsu Han, Andrew Landry
- 12:05 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Jason Kokrak
- 12:15 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Chez Reavie
- 12:25 p.m.: Ryan Fox, Branden Grace
- 12:35 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Chris Kirk
- 12:45 p.m.: Justin Rose, Patrick Cantlay
- 12:55 p.m.: Matt Wallace, Emiliano Grillo
- 1:05 p.m.: Eddie Pepperell, Ian Poulter
- 1:15 p.m.: Thomas Pieters, Brandon Stone
- 1:25 p.m.: Webb Simpson, Pat Perez
- 1:45 p.m.: Daniel Berger, Xander Schauffele
- 1:55 p.m.: Francesco Molinari, Kevin Kisner
- 2:05 p.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Julian Suri
- 2:15 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry
- 2:25 p.m.: Stewart Cink, Jason Day
- 2:35 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Tiger Woods
- 2:45 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler
- 2:55 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott
