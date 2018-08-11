Live blog: Play resumes Saturday morning at PGA Championship

It will be a long but fun Saturday at the PGA Championship.

An afternoon weather delay Friday that eventually forced suspension of play for the day means a good deal of the second round must be finished Saturday morning. The third round will commence right after.

We will cover it all. Follow all the action below with our live blog…

UPDATE No. 6 (9:45 a.m. ET): Finau bogeys 18, but he’s in with 4-under 66 and is even par overall.

What a round: 10 birdies, three bogeys and a triple bogey. That puts him in on the number and he should be onto the weekend. His 10 birdies ties the single-round record for birdies at a PGA (with Gary Player). The all-time record in a major round is 11 by Anthony Kim during the third round of the 2009 Masters.

UPDATE No. 5 (9:40 a.m. ET): Nobody has wasted more long, straight drives this week than Rory McIlroy. But hey, this will help out.

Unbelievable hole-out for birdie from beyond the green for Rors to move back to 2 under.

UPDATE No. 4 (9:25 a.m. ET): Rickie Fowler continues to hang around.

He bogeys No. 13 but drains a mid-range putt for par at the 15th to avoid another stumble. He comes to the final two holes 7 under overall.

Tony Finau appears likely to make the cut. He birdies 16 and 17 to get back to 1 under overall and 5 under for the round. He now has 10(!) birdies on the round. The cut is still projected at even par, so just avoid disaster at 18 and he’s fine.

UPDATE No. 3 (8:35 a.m. ET): Phil Mickelson is in a frantic fight to try to make the cut. He birdies the drivable par-4 11th and that gets him to 2 over with seven to play.

The cut is currently at even par and is likely to stay there, although a 1-under cut is possible. That means Mickelson has to get at least two more birdies coming in to make the weekend.

UPDATE No. 2 (8:15 a.m. ET): Rickie Fowler opens Saturday with a birdie at No. 11!

That’s back-to-back and he’s now within two at 8 under. Tiger Woods birdies his opening hole (No. 8) to move within six at 4 under. You can follow his second round, shot by shot, with our Tiger Tracker.

UPDATE No. 1 (8 a.m. ET): Play has officially resumed this morning!

Good morning, #PGAChamp fans! Full day of major championship golf ahead🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/wZTWswFxwG — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 11, 2018

A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js