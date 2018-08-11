Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
2018 PGA Championship: Round 3 tee times, pairings, pin placements

The final major of the year is now through 36 holes after the second round finished up Saturday morning. But Round 3 awaits shortly as that commences Saturday afternoon!

Here are the pin placements as well as the pairings and tee times for Round 3 (which will be off split tees) of the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Mo.

LIVE LEADERBOARD: Check up on the latest scores

Round 3 pin placements

Round 3 tee times, pairings

(Note: All times Eastern; p-club pro)

OFF NO. 1 TEE

  • 12:15 p.m.: Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Andrew Landry, Chris Kirk
  • 12:26 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Thorbjorn Olesen, Daniel Berger
  • 12:37 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Ross Fisher, J.J. Spaun
  • 12:48 p.m.: Ian Poulter, Yuta Ikeda, Keegan Bradley
  • 12:59 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 1:10 p.m.: Matt Wallace, Jordan Spieth, Andrew Putnam
  • 1:21 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Webb Simpson, Stewart Cink
  • 1:32 p.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Justin Rose, Zach Johnson
  • 1:43 p.m.: Jason Kokrak, Jason Day, Julian Suri
  • 1:54 p.m.: Francesco Molinari, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm
  • 2:05 p.m.: Pat Perez, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott
  • 2:16 p.m.: Thomas Pieters, Shane Lowry, Brandon Stone
  • 2:27 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Charl Schwartzel
  • 2:38 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Kevin Kisner, Brooks Koepka

OFF NO. 10 TEE

  • 12:20 p.m.: Eddie Pepperell, Ryan Fox, Rafa Cabrera Bello
  • 12:31 p.m.: Branden Grace, Ollie Schniederjans, Sungjae Im
  • 12:42 p.m.: Russell Henley, Tommy Fleetwood, Satoshi Kodaira
  • 12:53 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Brice Garnett, Kevin Na
  • 1:04 p.m.: Chez Reavie, Russell Knox, Joaquin Niemann
  • 1:15 p.m.: Chris Stroud, Austin Cook, Brandt Snedeker
  • 1:26 p.m.: Jimmy Walker, Ryan Moore, Kevin Chappell
  • 1:37 p.m.: Nick Watney, Ted Potter Jr., Adrian Otaegui
  • 1:48 p.m.: Seungsu Han, p-Ben Kern, Scott Brown
  • 1:59 p.m.: Jim Furyk, Tony Finau, Martin Kaymer
  • 2:10 p.m.: Byeong Hun An, Brian Harman, Vijay Singh
  • 2:21 p.m.: Cameron Smith, Dylan Frittelli, Jhonattan Vegas
  • 2:32 p.m.: Charles Howell III, Brian Gay

