2018 PGA Championship: Round 3 tee times, pairings, pin placements

The final major of the year is now through 36 holes after the second round finished up Saturday morning. But Round 3 awaits shortly as that commences Saturday afternoon!

Here are the pin placements as well as the pairings and tee times for Round 3 (which will be off split tees) of the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Mo.

Round 3 pin placements

Hole Locations for Round 3 of the #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/c3B0TQDPNW — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 11, 2018

Round 3 tee times, pairings

(Note: All times Eastern; p-club pro)

OFF NO. 1 TEE

12:15 p.m.: Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Andrew Landry, Chris Kirk

OFF NO. 10 TEE