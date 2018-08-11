2018 PGA Championship: Round 3 tee times, pairings, pin placements

The final major of the year is now through 36 holes after the second round finished up Saturday morning. But Round 3 awaits shortly as that commences Saturday afternoon!
Here are the pin placements as well as the pairings and tee times for Round 3 (which will be off split tees) of the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Mo.
Round 3 pin placements
Round 3 tee times, pairings
(Note: All times Eastern; p-club pro)
OFF NO. 1 TEE
- 12:15 p.m.: Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Andrew Landry, Chris Kirk
- 12:26 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Thorbjorn Olesen, Daniel Berger
- 12:37 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Ross Fisher, J.J. Spaun
- 12:48 p.m.: Ian Poulter, Yuta Ikeda, Keegan Bradley
- 12:59 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama
- 1:10 p.m.: Matt Wallace, Jordan Spieth, Andrew Putnam
- 1:21 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Webb Simpson, Stewart Cink
- 1:32 p.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Justin Rose, Zach Johnson
- 1:43 p.m.: Jason Kokrak, Jason Day, Julian Suri
- 1:54 p.m.: Francesco Molinari, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm
- 2:05 p.m.: Pat Perez, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott
- 2:16 p.m.: Thomas Pieters, Shane Lowry, Brandon Stone
- 2:27 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Charl Schwartzel
- 2:38 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Kevin Kisner, Brooks Koepka
OFF NO. 10 TEE
- 12:20 p.m.: Eddie Pepperell, Ryan Fox, Rafa Cabrera Bello
- 12:31 p.m.: Branden Grace, Ollie Schniederjans, Sungjae Im
- 12:42 p.m.: Russell Henley, Tommy Fleetwood, Satoshi Kodaira
- 12:53 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Brice Garnett, Kevin Na
- 1:04 p.m.: Chez Reavie, Russell Knox, Joaquin Niemann
- 1:15 p.m.: Chris Stroud, Austin Cook, Brandt Snedeker
- 1:26 p.m.: Jimmy Walker, Ryan Moore, Kevin Chappell
- 1:37 p.m.: Nick Watney, Ted Potter Jr., Adrian Otaegui
- 1:48 p.m.: Seungsu Han, p-Ben Kern, Scott Brown
- 1:59 p.m.: Jim Furyk, Tony Finau, Martin Kaymer
- 2:10 p.m.: Byeong Hun An, Brian Harman, Vijay Singh
- 2:21 p.m.: Cameron Smith, Dylan Frittelli, Jhonattan Vegas
- 2:32 p.m.: Charles Howell III, Brian Gay
