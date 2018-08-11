PHOTOS: Massive crowds flood Bellerive for 2018 PGA Championship weekend

The Show Me State showed up – big time – for the 100th PGA Championship this weekend at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.

The galleries and greens were packed again Saturday. Gates opened up at 6:30 a.m. local time for the conclusion of Round 2, which was halted by weather Friday.

The big draw – as always – was the Big Cat himself. Tiger Woods completed his second round late Saturday morning and sat six shots off the lead at -4 overall. Woods has never played a professional round of golf in St. Louis and thousands of fanatic fans in and around the city did not want to miss out on their first chance to see him in person.

Don’t take our word for it, just check out this photo gallery: