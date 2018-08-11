The Dormie Club set to host Golfweek’s Senior National Match Play Championship

Golfweek’s Senior National Match Play Championship

When: August 15-17, 2018

Where: Dormie Club, West End (Pinehurst), N.C.

Of Note: This 1,200-point Golfweek event is also a certified WAGR international ranking tournament. (World Amateur Golf Ranking)

The field will include a senior division (age 55-64), super-senior division (age 65-69) and a legends division (age 70+)

The Venue: The Dormie Club is tucked into the golf-rich outskirts of Pinehurst and is currently ranked No.3 in North Carolina on Golfweek’s Best 2018: Courses You Can Play.

Designed by the renowned team of Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw, Dormie Club plays off the beautiful sandhills of central North Carolina and features a design similar to Pinehurst No.2.

“The Dormie will be a championship test for this group of top senior amateurs,” said Tony Chapman, General Manager of Dormie Club. “It’s actually a perfect venue for match play because of the risk-reward holes. You can make a lot of birdies out there, but don’t get out of position because a lot of doubles are hiding in the sand.”

Tournament Facts: Players are seeded pre-tournament according to the August 9, Golfweek National Senior Ranking. The first two days of competition consists of morning and afternoon matches whittling the field down to two players in each division for the final day championship match. As players are eliminated from match- play they will enter a consolation stroke-play competition using Stableford scoring.

The Scoop: 2017 senior-division winner Jack Hall of Savannah, Ga., will be back to defend his title. “I’ve heard a lot about Dormie Club and I’m looking forward to playing the course and defending,” said Hall who is currently ranked No.3 nationally. Hall’s 2018 record already includes a win at the Senior Hall of Fame and a second-place finish in the Low Country Senior.

Allen Peake, the nation’s top-ranked senior, is also in the field to try and unseat defending champion Jack Hall. Peake, who is a former 12-term state representative from Macon, Ga., retired from the legislature in March.

Success seems to follow Peake around: first as a very successful restauranteur, then as a 12-term legislator, and now as the top ranked senior in Golfweek’s National Senior Rankings.

“I’ve had more time to play this year,” Peake told me in April at the Golfweek Senior Amateur. “It’s amazing that I’m at the top of the heap when I feel like I can’t beat all the players at my club.”

Here’s some good news for the rest of the players in the national rankings. Peake’s time to play golf might be dwindling. Always a risk taker, Peake is considering a future run for Georgia governor.

In the super-senior division, Mike Jackson, Sr. of Martinez, Ga., (he does wear a white glove, but not that kind) will be defending his 2017 Match Play title by attempting to hold off John Armstrong of Frostburg, Md., and Dr. Robert Hess of Casselberry, Fla., Both Armstrong and Hess are already three-time winners in 2018.

The legends division features the top four in the national rankings who will compete for the Match Play trophy: John Blank of Frostburg, Md., George Washburn of Frederick, Md., Joe Pavoni of Prospect, Ky., and Gen. Bill Engle of Alexandria, Va.