VIDEO: Thomas Pieters uses phone during PGA to take photo of partner's pitch mark

Thomas Pieters may be focused on his golf when on the course, but he doesn’t miss an opportunity for a good photo.

His playing competitor, Brandon Stone, nearly made a hole-in-one at Bellerive’s par-3 16th in Saturday’s third round of the PGA Championship.

The ball landed inches below the cup, immediately hit the bottom of the pin and ricocheted 7 feet left of the hole.

On a soft Bellerive, that ball left quite the pitch mark right in front of the hole – in fact, it damaged the cup as well.

It was a pretty unusual moment, and an astute Pieters humorously made sure he got the memory recorded on his phone:

That is a guy on the ball right there.

Stone would unfortunately miss the putt and settle for par but would eagle the next to fight out an even-par 70 and sit T-15 at 6 under through 54 holes.

Pieters (71) is with him at that number, and he has a nice photo in his phone from the day as well.