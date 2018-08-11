Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods (-5) bogeys, cools off after hot start

Tiger Woods still has a shot with 36 holes to play.

The 42-year-old begins Saturday afternoon at the PGA Championship six shots back thanks to a second-round 66. Can he produce a charge in Round 3?

We will follow his quest, shot by shot, below:

Hole No. 6: Par 3, 198 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:44 p.m. ET): We could have a bounceback birdie. Tiger takes on this front pin over water while still being safe, as this one lands just on the green and left of the pin and trickles to about 10-12 feet left of the cup. Water was right and short, so good 6-iron that was also strategic. And that is a nice birdie look upcoming.

Hole No. 5: Par 4, 463 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:20 p.m. ET): Another driver … and another one in the rough. Tiger actually seemed to like that one but it’s a cut that lands right on the edge of the right intermediate and dances a yard or so right into the rough. Don’t think the lie there is too bad, though. Still, he needs to get that driver figured out ASAP. It’s a broken record, but it’s imperative.

APPROACH SHOT (2:28 p.m. ET): Lie wasn’t terrible, and Tiger gets this one to land on the front of the green, and it races to the back half. There was no way to stop that one from the rough. Probably landed about 10-15 feet from the pin but bounded about 40 feet past. Likely two-putt par.

ON THE GREEN (2:38 p.m. ET): This one was over a ridge and Tiger gave it the sign to slow down as it reached the other side of it, and this one does trickle about 5 feet by. Not his greatest effort and the remaining par putt starts left and grazes the left lip and trickles by. That’s a rough three-putt bogey. Momentum-killer right there.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under through 5 (5 under overall, T-14)

Hole No. 4: Par 4, 516 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:01 p.m. ET): First driver today, and that is a pull into the left rough. Not an awful swing or that far off, but definitely missed his target. We mentioned late in Round 2 that he seemed to get comfortable with low cut with the driver, he may’ve been trying that there and it didn’t work out. If anything will trip him up today, continuing inconsistency with the driver has to be one of the most likely culprits.

APPROACH SHOT (2:09 p.m. ET): Tiger was left with a 4-iron that he had to hit low under a tree and the lie was pretty bad. He does all he can to muscle this out about 30 yards short of the green. A pretty good result from that spot, he’s in the right fairway short of the green. He’ll have to go over a bunker to get to this right pin, but an up and down is doable here.

AROUND THE GREEN (2:14 p.m. ET): HE ALMOST HOLED IT! Oh wow. That was absolutely perfect, landed it about 15 feet below the cup short of a ridge, it hopped and rolled forward and then took some sidespin right and tracked right at the cup before diving under it right at the last second. That was pretty to watch, for a second we thought it was in. Instead, the ball harmlessly finishes inches right of the hole. A fantastic recovery, he is firing so far.

Tiger gets up and down for the clutch par save. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/IHSfC7lOkf — PGA of America (@PGA) August 11, 2018

ON THE GREEN (2:17 p.m. ET): Obviously Tiger cleans that up for par. This has been just the start he needs, now it’s about building on it. In all reality, Tiger probably needs a 66 or better today to really be in contention heading into Sunday. Birdie are everywhere.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under through 4 (6 under overall, T-9)

Hole No. 3: Par 3, 142 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:52 p.m. ET): After that hot start, Tiger makes his first less-than-great swing off the tee here. He dumps a pitching wedge about 40 feet short and right of the hole. The pin is up on a ridge, which means Woods is on a lower level, too. Pretty mediocre shot there for Tiger, but it shouldn’t be a real tough two-putt for him.

ON THE GREEN (1:57 p.m. ET): A great putt from Tiger, as he lags that right on-line and it comes up a foot or so short. His speed control continues to be ideal, as that was almost 40 feet up a tricky ridge. Easy two-putt par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under through 3 (6 under overall, T-9)

Hole No. 2: Par 4, 418 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:36 p.m. ET): That’s a low bullet iron down the left-center of the fairway. Another great strike. Water is left, too, so you know Tiger has to be somewhat comfortable if he doesn’t mind going in the left section of the fairway with trouble left. Great start so far.

APPROACH SHOT (1:42 p.m. ET): The crowds are already getting loud! Feathers in a draw from 145 yards that lands 3 feet right of the flag, bounces forward and stops 4-5 feet beyond the pin. That was cool. He will have that putt for a birdie-birdie start and to move within four.

ON THE GREEN (1:48 p.m. ET): Got it! That drops in the right-center, and Tiger starts birdie-birdie. He is now just FOUR back.

Tiger's just rolling along … (that's 2 birdies in a row FYI)#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/hjuEpUNzFh — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 11, 2018

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under through 2 (6 under overall, T-9)

Hole No. 1: Par 4, 427 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:22 p.m. ET): An opening iron and this is just fine down the right side of the fairway. That’s the first drive you want there.

APPROACH SHOT (1:27 p.m. ET): That one from 176 yards is a nice cut 7-iron that lands just below pin-high 20 feet left and rolls to about 15 feet from the pin. That’ll leave him a decent opening birdie look.

ON THE GREEN (1:32 p.m. ET): DEAD. CENTER. We have an opening birdie from TW! That was just a beautifully played hole from start to finish. The crowd knew it was in 3 feet from the hole, that’s how pure that putt was. He gave it a small fist pump, too. We’re off!

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under through 1 (5 under overall, T-12)

Pre-round

Tiger tees off at 1:21 p.m. ET. In the meantime, here’s a look at how he felt about his 66: