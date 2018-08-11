What Tiger Woods said after 66 at PGA Championship

Tiger Woods fired a second-round 66 at the PGA Championship, as he finished out the round Saturday morning after a delay. Here’s what he had to say after his 4-under score that has him six back with 36 holes to play:

On losing a bit of momentum Saturday morning:

“I missed two putts there at 10 and 12 which I’ve been making. I missed two little short ones there. … That basically stemmed the momentum a little bit. But I got it back to well, I guess it would have been even par for the day.

On what he has to do in the third round Saturday afternoon:

“Hopefully this afternoon I can go shoot a low one. It’s going to take that, the guys are making birdies from everywhere. It’s going to be no different this afternoon.”

On how this course is playing:

“I just have to make birdies. This golf course is that right now, that everyone’s bunched. On top of that, if you hit the ball well enough, then you’re going to leave yourself in the right sections. There’s not a single putt out here that you’re afraid of that it’s going to get away from you.”