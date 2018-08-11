What Tiger Woods said after third-round 66 at PGA Championship

Tiger Woods fired a second straight 4-under 66 in the third round of the PGA Championship.

Here’s what he had to say (to Amanda Balionis in a post-round interview on CBS) after that score that put him in 54-hole contention:

On his three-putt par from inside 20 feet at No. 17:

“I shouldn’t have been that aggressive with it (the first putt), and it cost me.”

On his inability to build on five early birdies over the final nine:

“I hit it good on the back nine today, I just didn’t make anything. I struggled hitting the putts hard enough on the back nine, the greens started to slow up a little bit. I made an adjustment over at 17, I wanted to make sure I got this to the hole and then I blow it by 4 feet and then miss it. So I just got to be a little more aware of and make the adjustments better than I did today.”

On how he feels after playing 29 holes Saturday due to delays pushing back play:

“I’m tired. I just need to eat some proper meals tonight and I felt my hydration was good all day, so it just takes a lot out of you. I played 29 holes in the heat today and it was a lot on not just the body but mostly the mind, having to grind it out that hard for that long.”

On where he stands going into Sunday:

“I could’ve been a little bit closer, (but) I’ve got a shot going into tomorrow.”