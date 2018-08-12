10 players to watch at 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach

There will be 312 golfers who tee it up starting Monday in the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill, which will co-host stroke play. The storylines will be equally as plentiful.

Here are 10 players watch on the Monterey Peninsula:

(Note: World Amateur Golf Ranking is in parentheses.)

Zach Bauchou (19)

The 22-year-old from Forest, Va., just finished his junior season at Oklahoma State, which he helped win the 2018 NCAA Championship. He has played in two previous U.S. Amateurs, reaching the Round of 32 each time. He is coming off his second consecutive victory in the Canadian Men’s Amateur.

Akshay Bhatia (48)

No other current junior golfer can match the success of this 16-year-old from Wake Forest, N.C. He ran away in the U.S. Junior Ryder Cup points race to earn a spot on the team. Of course, his victory at the Boys Junior PGA would’ve earned him a spot. He also won the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley in April and was runner-up to Michael Thorbjornsen at the U.S. Junior Amateur in July.

Brad Dalke (27)

This is Dalke’s ninth USGA championship. The 22-year-old from Norman, Okla., finished runner-up at the 2016 U.S. Amateur at Oakland Hills. He also helped lead Oklahoma to the 2017 NCAA Championship as a sophomore. Dalke’s father, Bill, played linebacker on Oklahoma’s 1975 national championship football team while his mom, Kay, was on the school’s first golf team.

Alex Fitzpatrick (46)

The little brother of four-time European Tour winner Matthew Fitzpatrick will return to the U.S. Amateur for the first time since 2013 at The Country Club, where he caddied his brother to the title. The 19-year-old Englishman will attend Wake Forest this fall.

Cole Hammer (29)

The incoming freshman at Texas has had quite the year. The 18-year-old from Houston teamed with LSU incoming freshman Garrett Barber to win this year’s U.S. Amateur Four-Ball. He then made the semifinals of the U.S. Junior Amateur before winning the Western Amateur this month. Hammer also was the third youngest to play a U.S. Open when he competed at Chambers Bay in 2015 at 15 years old.

Gaven Lane (4,748)

At 14 years, 1 month and 28 days old, the Argyle, Texas native is the third youngest in U.S. Amateur history. He isn’t even in high school yet, as he is entering his eighth-grade year at Argyle Middle School.

Gary Nicklaus (N/A)

Name sound familiar? That’s because Nicklaus is the 49-year-old son of 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus, who also won two U.S. Amateurs, including one at Pebble Beach in 1961. Gary, who was reinstated as an amateur in 2007, is playing his sixth U.S. Amateur – his first since 2012 at Cherry Hills – and 10th USGA championship overall.

Jovan Rebula (62)

The 21-year-old Auburn rising junior is coming off an appearance in the British Open, in which he earned a spot courtesy of his victory in the British Amateur. He also became the first South African to play in the Arnold Palmer Cup this summer. He is the nephew of four-time major winner Ernie Els.

Paul Simson (770)

The oldest player in the field at 67 years old, Simson is one of five players here who also played the 1999 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach. He made the Round of 32 that year. Simson finished runner-up to Sean Knapp in last year’s U.S. Senior Amateur and has won that championship twice, in 2010 and 2012. This is his 15th U.S. Amateur, his first since 2008.

Braden Thornberry (1)

The rising Ole Miss senior is the world's top-ranked amateur golfer. He is playing in his fourth U.S. Amateur and advanced to the Round of 32 last year at Riviera. He also helped the U.S. win last year's Walker Cup and this year's Palmer Cup. He won the 2017 NCAA individual title and received the Haskins Award as the nation's top college golfer as a sophomore. He was T-26 at the FedEx St. Jude Classic this year after tying for fourth last year. He qualified but missed the cut at the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.