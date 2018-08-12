Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
PGA Tour schedule, list of winners: 2017-18 season

ST LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 11: A general view of a PGA of America and PGA Championship flag blow in the breeze during the third round of the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club on August 11, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

PGA Tour

Here is the 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule and list of winners:

DATE TOURNAMENT COURSE LOCATION WINNER
Oct.
5 – 8

Safeway
Open 

 Silverado
Resort & Spa		 Napa,
Calif.		 Brendan
Steele

Oct.
11 – 15

CIMB
Classic

 TPC
Kuala Lumpur		 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Pat
Perez
Oct.
18 – 22

The CJ Cup
at Nine Bridges

 Nine Bridges
Golf Club		 Jeju Island,
South Korea		 Justin
Thomas
Oct.
25 – 29

WGC-HSBC
Champions

 Sheshan
Int. GC		 Shanghai Justin
Rose
Oct.
26 – 29

Sanderson Farms
Championship

 Country Club
of Jackson		 Jackson,
Miss.		 Ryan
Armour
Nov.
2 – 5

Shriners Hospitals
for Children Open

 TPC
Summerlin		 Las Vegas,
Nev		 Patrick
Cantlay
Nov
9 – 12

OHL Classic
at Mayakoba

 El Camaleon
GC		 Playa del
Carmen, Mex.		 Patton
Kizzire
Nov.
16 – 19

The RSM
Classic

 Sea Island
Golf Club		 Sea Island,
Ga.		 Austin
Cook
Nov. 30
– Dec. 2

Hero World
Challenge

 Albany,
The Bahamas		 Nassau,
The Bahamas		 Rickie
Fowler
Jan.
4 – 7

Sentry Tournament
of Champions

 Kapalua
Resort		 Kapalua,
Hawaii		 Dustin
Johnson
Jan.
11 – 14

Sony Open
in Hawaii

 Waialae CC  Honolulu,
Hawaii		 Patton
Kizzire
Jan
18 – 21

CareerBuilder
Challenge

 PGA West La Quinta,
Calif		 Jon
Rahm
Jan
25 – 28

Farmers
Insurance Open

 Torrey Pines La Jolla,
Calif.		 Jason
Day
Feb.
1 – 4

Waste Management
Phoenix Open

 TPC Scottsdale Scottsdale,
Ariz.		 Gary
Woodland
Feb.
8 – 11

AT&T Pebble Beach
Pro-Am

 Pebble Beach
Golf Links		 Pebble
Beach, Calif.

Ted
Potter
Feb
15 – 18

Genesis
Open

 Riviera
Country Club		 Pacific
Palisades		 Bubba Watson
Feb.
22 – 25

The Honda
Classic

 PGA National Champion Palm Beach
Gardens, Fla.		 Justin
Thomas
March
1 – 4

Puerto Rico
Open

 Coco Beach
Golf Club		 Rio Grande,
P.R.		 Event
cancelled
March
1 – 4

WCG-Mexico
Championship

 Club de Golf Chapultepec Naucalpan de
Juarez. Mexico		 Phil
Mickelson
March
8 – 11
Valspar
Championship
 Innisbrook Resort – Copperhead Palm Harbor,
Fla.		 Paul
Casey
March
15 – 18

Arnold Palmer
Invitational

 Bay Hill
Club & Lodge		 Orlando Rory
McIlroy
March
21 – 25

WCG-Dell
Match Play

 Austin
Country Club		 Austin,
Texas		 Bubba
Watson
March
22 – 25

Corales Puntacana
Championship

 Corales
Golf Club		 Punta Cana,
D.R.		 Brice
Garnett
Mar 29
– Apr 1

Houston
Open

 Golf Club
of Houston		 Humble,
Texas		 Ian
Poulter
April
5 – 8
 The
Masters		 Augusta National
Golf Club		 Augusta,
Ga.		 Patrick
Reed
April
12 – 15

RBC
Heritage

 Harbour Town
Golf Links		 Hilton Head,
S.C.		 Satoshi
Kodaira
April
19 – 22

Valero
Texas Open

 TPC
San Antonio		 San Antonio,
Texas		 Andrew
Landry
April
26 – 29

Zurich Classic
of New Orleans

TPC
Louisiana

 New Orleans,
La.		 Horschel & Piercy
May
3 – 6

Wells Fargo
Championship

 Quail Hollow
Club		 Charlotte,
N.C.		 Jason
Day

May
10 – 13

THE PLAYERS
Championship

 TPC
Sawgrass		 Ponte Vedra
Beach, Fla		 Webb
Simpson
May
17 – 20

AT&T
Byron Nelson

 Trinity Forest
Golf Club		 Dallas Aaron
Wise
May
24 – 27

Fort Worth
Invitational

 Colonial
Country Club		 Fort Worth,
Texas		 Justin
Rose
May 31
– Jun 3

Memorial Tournament
by Nationwide

 Muirfield
Village GC		 Dublin,
Ohio		 Bryson DeChambeau
June
7 – 10

FedEx St. Jude
Classic

 TPC
Southwind

Memphis,
Tenn.

 Dustin
Johnson
June
14 – 17

U.S. Open

 Shinnecock Hills Golf Club Southampton,
N.Y.		 Brooks
Koepka
June
21 – 24

Travelers
Championship

 TPC River Highlands Cromwell,
Conn		 Bubba
Watson
June 28
– July 1

Quicken Loans
National

 TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Potomac,
Md.

 Francesco Molinari
July
5 – 8

The Greenbrier
Classic

 The
Greenbrier		 White Sulphur Springs, W.V. Kevin Na
July
12 – 15

John Deere
Classic

 TPC
Deere Run		 Silvis,
Ill.		 Michael Kim
July
19 -22

The Open
Championship

Carnoustie
Golf Links

 Carnoustie,
Scotland		 Francesco Molinari
July
19 – 22

Barbasol
Championship

 Keene Trace
Golf Club		 Nicholasville,
Ky.		 Troy Merritt
July
26 – 29

RBC Canadian
Open

 Glen Abbey
Golf Club		 Oakville,
Ont.		 Dustin Johnson
Aug.
2 – 5

Barracuda
Championship

 Montreux Golf & Country Club Reno,
Nev.		 Andrew Putnam
Aug.
2 – 5

WGC-Bridgestone
Invitational

 Firestone
Country Club		 Akron,
Ohio		 Justin Thomas
Aug.
9 – 12

PGA
Championship

 Bellerive
Country Club		 Town and
Country, Mo.
Aug.
16 -19

Wyndham
Championship

 Sedgefield
Country Club		 Greensboro,
N.C.
Aug.
23 -26

The Northern
Trust

 Ridgewood
Country Club		 Paramus,
N.J.
Aug.  31 – Sept. 3

Dell Technologies Championship

 TPC
Boston		 Norton,
Mass.
Sept.
6 – 9

BMW
Championship

 Aronimink
Golf Club		 Newtown
Square, Pa.
Sept.
20 -23

TOUR
Championship

 East Lake
Golf Club		 Atlanta,
Ga.
Sept.
28 -30

Ryder
Cup

 Le Golf
National		 Paris

