2018 Ryder Cup: Complete U.S., European points standings

PGA Champion Brooks Koepka, World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson – in that order – are the eight players who have automatically qualified for the 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup team.
The Ryder Cup will be held at Le Golf National near Paris from Sept. 28 – 30. The PGA was the last chance for American players to earn Ryder Cup points.
Three of the four remaining captain’s selections will be announced by Jim Furyk following the Dell Technologies Championship on Sept. 3, and the final played will be announced after the BMW Championship on Sept. 9.
Here are the current U.S. and European Ryder Cup standings:
U.S. Ryder Cup Standings
|Rank
|Prev.
Rank
|First
|Last
|Points
|Prev.
Rank
|PGA Champ.
Points
|1
|2
|Brooks
|KOEPKA
|13298.471
|9338.471
|3960.000
|2
|1
|Dustin
|JOHNSON
|9549.287
|9435.287
|114.000
|3
|3
|Justin
|THOMAS
|8929.122
|8427.053
|502.069
|4
|4
|Patrick
|REED
|7821.880
|7821.880
|0.000
|5
|5
|Bubba
|WATSON
|5584.137
|5584.137
|0.000
|6
|6
|Jordan
|SPIETH
|5481.427
|5199.806
|281.621
|7
|7
|Rickie
|FOWLER
|5006.112
|4724.491
|281.621
|8
|8
|Webb
|SIMPSON
|4534.745
|4365.058
|169.688
|9
|9
|Bryson
|DECHAMBEAU
|4316.107
|4316.107
|0.000
|10
|10
|Phil
|MICKELSON
|4207.953
|4207.953
|0.000
|11
|20
|Tiger
|WOODS
|4196.794
|2414.794
|1782.000
|12
|11
|Xander
|SCHAUFFELE
|3924.096
|3851.453
|72.643
|13
|12
|Matt
|KUCHAR
|3843.696
|3843.696
|0.000
|14
|15
|Kevin
|KISNER
|3680.121
|3398.500
|281.621
|15
|13
|Tony
|FINAU
|3512.021
|3462.099
|49.922
|16
|14
|Kyle
|STANLEY
|3434.166
|3434.166
|0.000
|17
|16
|Brian
|HARMAN
|3321.457
|3292.657
|28.800
|18
|17
|Kevin
|NA
|3295.710
|3126.023
|169.688
|19
|22
|Gary
|WOODLAND
|2826.665
|2324.596
|502.069
|20
|19
|Zach
|JOHNSON
|2645.833
|2476.146
|169.688
|21
|18
|Aaron
|WISE
|2619.942
|2619.942
|0.000
|22
|27
|Chez
|REAVIE
|2395.945
|2114.324
|281.621
|23
|24
|Patrick
|CANTLAY
|2395.140
|2281.140
|114.000
|24
|21
|Jimmy
|WALKER
|2380.557
|2330.635
|49.922
|25
|23
|Kevin
|CHAPPELL
|2341.780
|2311.630
|30.150
European Ryder Cup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|1
|Francesco MOLINARI (ITA)
|6182450.35
|2
|Justin ROSE (ENG)
|4518651.42
|3
|Tyrrell HATTON (ENG)
|4326297.77
|4
|Tommy FLEETWOOD (ENG)
|3668310.57
|5
|Jon RAHM (ESP)
|3617769.82
|6
|Thorbjørn OLESEN (DEN)
|3497483.32
|7
|Rory MCILROY (NIR)
|3482791.06
|8
|Alex NOREN (SWE)
|3444442.21
|9
|Russell KNOX (SCO)
|2659683.33
|10
|Eddie PEPPERELL (ENG)
|2478389.09
|11
|Matthew FITZPATRICK (ENG)
|2328806.42
|12
|Rafa CABRERA BELLO (ESP)
|2256340.05
|13
|Ross FISHER (ENG)
|2003759.99
|14
|Jorge CAMPILLO (ESP)
|1769824.97
|15
|Matt WALLACE (ENG)
|1696555.61
|16
|Henrik STENSON (SWE)
|1666022.41
|17
|Paul DUNNE (IRL)
|1628405.68
|18
|Alexander BJÖRK (SWE)
|1617000.06
|19
|Shane LOWRY (IRL)
|1584567.65
|20
|Thomas PIETERS (BEL)
|1480526.77
|21
|Ian POULTER (ENG)
|1434919.00
|22
|Chris WOOD (ENG)
|1403425.05
|23
|Sergio GARCIA (ESP)
|1398187.28
|24
|Lucas BJERREGAARD (DEN)
|1372244.58
|25
|Alexander LEVY (FRA)
|1309435.69
Comments