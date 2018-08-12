2018 Ryder Cup: Complete U.S., European points standings

PGA Champion Brooks Koepka, World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson – in that order – are the eight players who have automatically qualified for the 2018 U.S. Ryder Cup team.

The Ryder Cup will be held at Le Golf National near Paris from Sept. 28 – 30. The PGA was the last chance for American players to earn Ryder Cup points.

Three of the four remaining captain’s selections will be announced by Jim Furyk following the Dell Technologies Championship on Sept. 3, and the final played will be announced after the BMW Championship on Sept. 9.

Here are the current U.S. and European Ryder Cup standings:

Points 1 2 Brooks KOEPKA 13298.471 9338.471 3960.000 2 1 Dustin JOHNSON 9549.287 9435.287 114.000 3 3 Justin THOMAS 8929.122 8427.053 502.069 4 4 Patrick REED 7821.880 7821.880 0.000 5 5 Bubba WATSON 5584.137 5584.137 0.000 6 6 Jordan SPIETH 5481.427 5199.806 281.621 7 7 Rickie FOWLER 5006.112 4724.491 281.621 8 8 Webb SIMPSON 4534.745 4365.058 169.688 9 9 Bryson DECHAMBEAU 4316.107 4316.107 0.000 10 10 Phil MICKELSON 4207.953 4207.953 0.000 11 20 Tiger WOODS 4196.794 2414.794 1782.000 12 11 Xander SCHAUFFELE 3924.096 3851.453 72.643 13 12 Matt KUCHAR 3843.696 3843.696 0.000 14 15 Kevin KISNER 3680.121 3398.500 281.621 15 13 Tony FINAU 3512.021 3462.099 49.922 16 14 Kyle STANLEY 3434.166 3434.166 0.000 17 16 Brian HARMAN 3321.457 3292.657 28.800 18 17 Kevin NA 3295.710 3126.023 169.688 19 22 Gary WOODLAND 2826.665 2324.596 502.069 20 19 Zach JOHNSON 2645.833 2476.146 169.688 21 18 Aaron WISE 2619.942 2619.942 0.000 22 27 Chez REAVIE 2395.945 2114.324 281.621 23 24 Patrick CANTLAY 2395.140 2281.140 114.000 24 21 Jimmy WALKER 2380.557 2330.635 49.922 25 23 Kevin CHAPPELL 2341.780 2311.630 30.150

