Adam Scott carrying two putters at PGA Championship

Adam Scott is playing the season’s last major championship with a driver, a fairway wood, seven irons and three wedges. And two putters.

According to Titleist, the 2013 Masters champion is carrying two putters in his bag this week at the PGA Championship. One is a broomstick-style Scotty Cameron Select Kombi CS, and the other is a Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Timeless.

Through the first three rounds at Bellerive Country Club, Scott has used the broomstick putter and amassed a total strokes gained putting of 2.247, which averages to 0.749 per round.

Heading into this week’s PGA Championship, Scott’s season-long strokes gained putting average was -0.479, which ranks 192nd on the PGA Tour.

Titleist also confirmed to Golfweek that Scott carried two putters in his bag last week at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, but he did not hit any putts with the shorter putter.