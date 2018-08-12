Brooks Koepka wins PGA for 3rd major title, 2nd of 2018

Here is a recap of the final round of the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis:

WINNER: Brooks Koepka fired a second straight 4-under 66 Sunday at the PGA Championship to close out a two-shot win at 16 under. This is his third major title and second of 2018.

What a performance from Koepka, who held off Tiger Woods and Adam Scott for the title.

This is a two-major season in which Koepka took almost four months off early in the year due to a wrist injury. Pretty incredible stuff as Koepka defended his U.S. Open title and then put this PGA Championship in his arsenal.

The 28-year-old becomes the fifth player to win the U.S. Open and the PGA in the same year.

This was a second straight day where Koepka had struggles at one point but ultimately didn’t flinch.

Koepka started the day two ahead and led be three after birdieing the opening hole. But he was soon tested when he bogeyed Nos. 4 and 5 to fall to 11 under. His entire lead evaporated as Justin Thomas tied him at the top.

Then Koepka went back into gear, birdieing Nos. 7-9 to reach 14 under and go out in 2-under 33. He had a two-shot lead heading into the back nine.

But the final nine would be a fight.

Woods and Scott kept piling on birdies, with the 14-time major champion getting within one multiple times on the back nine and Scott tying Koepka at the 13th at 14 under after five birdies in seven holes.

Once again, though, Koepka kicked it up. After missing short birdie putts at Nos. 12 and 13, he hit it close at 15 and 16 and drained both birdie putts to move to 16 under and two ahead.

He made a sloppy par at the par-5 17th but was still in cruise control as Scott missed a short birdie putt to move within one.

Koepka took a two-shot lead to the last and simply parred to win.

Quite a battle, and this is Koepka’s fourth PGA Tour win. But three of those are majors, and he has a prestigious European Tour victory as well – along with two triumphs at the Dunlop Phoenix Open.

He shot all four rounds in the 60s, moving into contention with a second-round 63 that moved him to 8 under. And then he simply powered himself to two closing 66s, as nobody could catch him.

Koepka continues to make a mark for himself in the history books before the age of 30.

JUST MISSED: Tiger Woods came so close to major No. 15. He battled hard on the back nine and shot a 6-under 64, but that wasn’t enough to keep up with Koepka. His 14-under total earned him a runner-up finish and his highest showing in a major in nine years. Tiger played his final 70 holes in 17 under. What a day and performance! Scott fought as well, but a bogey at the 18th dropped him to solo third at 13 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: This rope from Koepka at the par-3 16th essentially sealed the win.

SHORT SHOTS: Jon Rahm and Stewart Cink tie for fourth at 11 under. … Thomas Pieters double bogeyed late to fall to a 66. But it’s still a T-6 at 10 under. … Defending champion Justin Thomas also finishes T-6. … Jordan Spieth finishes with 66 for a T-12 showing at 8 under. … Rickie Fowler also places T-12 with a closing 71. … World No. 1 Dustin Johnson finishes T-27 at 6 under. … Ben Kern, the only club pro to make the cut, places T-42 at 3 under. … Rory McIlroy finishes 2 under for T-50.