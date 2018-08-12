European Tour power rankings: Aug. 13-18

Here are the exclusive Golfweek European Tour power rankings for the week of Aug. 13-18, 2018:

10. Thomas Pieters

MIA for most of season but rides to T-6 PGA Championship finish thanks to couple of 66s, including one Sunday.

9. Paul Casey

Four birdies vs. 10 bogeys and one double bogey is why he didn’t feature on the weekend at PGA.

8. Thorbjorn Olesen

Ranked T-56 in strokes gained total at Bellerive, which matched his T-56 finish.

7. Alex Noren

Missed cut at PGA doesn’t detract from outstanding season on both European and PGA tours.

6. Ian Poulter

Continued to rack up Ryder Cup points with decent T-31 PGA finish. Expect him in Paris.

5. Rory McIlroy

Search for first major since 2014 PGA Championship will have to wait until 2019 Masters after disappointing T-50 PGA finish.

4. Jon Rahm

Finished T-4 in PGA despite struggling to hit fairways and greens in final round. Only hit 57.1 percent of former and 61.1 percent of latter Sunday.

3. Tommy Fleetwood

T-35 PGA placing is worst finish in 2018 majors after not finishing worse than T-17 in others, including second in U.S. Open.

2. Justin Rose

Four rounds in 60s thanks to 19 birdies over four rounds gives him top-20 PGA finish.

1. Francesco Molinari

Hit 76.8 percent of fairways in finishing T-6 at PGA Championship as he chased second straight major win.