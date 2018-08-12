Highlights from Tiger Woods' final-round 64 at PGA Championship

By: Kevin Casey | August 12, 2018 6:58 pm
Tiger Woods, you gave us a thrill.
The 14-time major champion came close to No. 15 and his first in 10 years Sunday at the PGA Championship at Bellerive. Ultimately, Brooks Koepka was too much.
Woods would fire an electric 6-under 64 to rocket into solo second at 14 under and finish two back of Koepka. Here are the highlights from Woods’ amazing Sunday:
Tiger makes early birdie at No. 2:
Tiger goes back-to-back with birdie at No. 3:
Tiger makes brilliant up and down for par at No. 4:
Tiger gets up and down for birdie at No. 8:
Tiger makes unbelievable birdie at No. 9 for opening 3-under 32:
Tiger comes one revolution short of making birdie at No. 11:
Tiger birdies No. 12 to move within two:
Tiger again makes back-to-back birdies to move within ONE at No. 13:
Tiger stuffs it to a foot at No. 15 to move back within one:
Tiger makes clutch par at No. 17 to stay within three:
Tiger closes out final-round 64 with phenomenal birdie:
