Highlights from Tiger Woods' final-round 64 at PGA Championship

Tiger Woods, you gave us a thrill.

The 14-time major champion came close to No. 15 and his first in 10 years Sunday at the PGA Championship at Bellerive. Ultimately, Brooks Koepka was too much.

Woods would fire an electric 6-under 64 to rocket into solo second at 14 under and finish two back of Koepka. Here are the highlights from Woods’ amazing Sunday:

Tiger makes early birdie at No. 2:

Tiger had it on a string. 🐦🐅#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/fThjm1oHLQ — PGA of America (@PGA) August 12, 2018

Tiger goes back-to-back with birdie at No. 3:

Tiger sinks his 2nd 🐦 in 3 holes. 🔥#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/EENRW4KFa5 — PGA of America (@PGA) August 12, 2018

Tiger makes brilliant up and down for par at No. 4:

Tiger rolls one back towards the hole for the clutch par save. 🐅#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/x25F3iCUEK — PGA of America (@PGA) August 12, 2018

Tiger gets up and down for birdie at No. 8:

Tiger gets out of trouble and finds a birdie to get back to 10-under. 🐦#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/eXmIO32g6k — PGA of America (@PGA) August 12, 2018

Tiger makes unbelievable birdie at No. 9 for opening 3-under 32:

Tiger comes one revolution short of making birdie at No. 11:

Tiger birdies No. 12 to move within two:

Another Tiger birdie. Two back. T-2. pic.twitter.com/TxuWduhZYN — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 12, 2018

Tiger again makes back-to-back birdies to move within ONE at No. 13:

Before it even went in the hole. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/H65EaMiK4R — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 12, 2018

Tiger stuffs it to a foot at No. 15 to move back within one:

Tiger makes clutch par at No. 17 to stay within three:

Tiger comes away with the clutch putt to save par on 17.#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/TPFxyYGwoA — PGA of America (@PGA) August 12, 2018

Tiger closes out final-round 64 with phenomenal birdie: