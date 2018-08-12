LPGA power rankings: Aug. 13-18

Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of Aug. 13-18, 2018:

10. Minjee Lee

Nine top-10s on the season with only one MC. Ranks third in POY points.

9. Sei Young Kim

Skipping Indy Women In Tech Championship. Ranks 10th on the money list and third in birdies.

8. Jessica Korda

No longer as consistent as she was at the start of the season. Still second on tour in rounds in the 60s.

7. Moriya Jutanugarn

Second on tour in birdies behind her sister and third in putting.

6. Lexi Thompson

Returns to action this week after a mental reset to defend her title in Indiana.

5. Brooke Henderson

Posted a top-5 at last year’s Indy Women in Tech. Leads tour in aces with three.

4. Inbee Park

After a surprising missed cut at Royal Lytham, Park will skip this week’s event in Indy.

3. Sung Hyun Park

There’s still time for Park to nab another POY despite a heap of MCs. She’s second in points behind Ariya Jutanugarn.

2. So Yeon Ryu

Really came alive this summer, with a pair of top-3s at the majors and a victory at the Meijer LPGA.

1. Ariya Jutanugarn

Leads the tour in money, scoring, putting, birdies and total number of events played. Dominance. Gwk