My Bag: Adam Scott, 2018 PGA Championship

The clubs Adam Scott has in his bag at the 2018 PGA Championship:
DRIVER: Titleist TS3 (10.5 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD IZ-7X
FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist 915F (16.5 degrees), with Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 8.2 X
IRONS: Titleist 716 T-MB (3), with KBS Tour shaft; 680 (4-9), with Project X LZ 6.5 shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (48, 54, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
PUTTERS: Scotty Cameron Select Kombi CS long; Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Timeless
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord
Comments