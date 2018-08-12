Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
My Bag: Adam Scott, 2018 PGA Championship

Adam Scott

My Bag: Adam Scott, 2018 PGA Championship

My Bag: Adam Scott, 2018 PGA Championship

The clubs Adam Scott has in his bag at the 2018 PGA Championship:

DRIVER: Titleist TS3 (10.5 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD IZ-7X

FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist 915F (16.5 degrees), with Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 8.2 X

IRONS: Titleist 716 T-MB (3), with KBS Tour shaft; 680 (4-9), with Project X LZ 6.5 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (48, 54, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

PUTTERS: Scotty Cameron Select Kombi CS long; Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Timeless

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord

