My Bag: Jon Rahm, 2018 PGA Championship

USA Today Sports

Jon Rahm Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Equipment

The clubs Jon Rahm has in his bag at the 2018 PGA Championship:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M4 (9.5 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 70 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M3 (17 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 70 TX shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade Tour Preferred UDI (4), P750 (4-PW), with Project X 6.5 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 56 degrees), Hi-Toe (60 degrees), with Project X 6.5 shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

BALL: TaylorMade TP5x

GRIPS: Golf Pride New Decade MulitCompound Midsize

