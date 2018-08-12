My Bag: Rickie Fowler, 2018 PGA Championship

The clubs Rickie Fowler is using at the 2018 PGA Championship:
DRIVER: Cobra King F8+ (8 degrees), with Aldila NV 2KXV Green 70X shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: Cobra F8+ (14.5, 18.5 degrees), with Aldila Synergy 70 X shafts
IRONS: Cobra King Forged MB (4-PW), with KBS C-Taper 125 S+ shafts
WEDGES: Cobra King PUR V-Grind (52, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron for Titleist Newport 2 GSS prototype
BALL: Titleist Pro V1
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet (Tour Velvet ALIGN on driver)
