My Bag: Rickie Fowler, 2018 PGA Championship

Rickie Fowler David Dusek/Golfweek

The clubs Rickie Fowler is using at the 2018 PGA Championship:

DRIVER: Cobra King F8+ (8 degrees), with Aldila NV 2KXV Green 70X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Cobra F8+ (14.5, 18.5 degrees), with Aldila Synergy 70 X shafts

IRONS: Cobra King Forged MB (4-PW), with KBS C-Taper 125 S+ shafts

WEDGES: Cobra King PUR V-Grind (52, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron for Titleist Newport 2 GSS prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet (Tour Velvet ALIGN on driver)

