2018 PGA Championship: Live blog, final round

The last day of the 2018 major championship season is here!

The final round of the PGA Championship takes place Sunday at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis. Brooks Koepka holds a two-shot lead over a stacked leaderboard. What will the final day entail?

We will follow all the action as a champion is crowned here…

UPDATE No. 2 (12:40 p.m. ET): Jordan Spieth begins his final round birdie-birdie. He then missed a good birdie look at the third from about 10 feet.

He’s now 6 under and six back. It’s way too early, but remember he nearly came from nine back Sunday at the Masters this year. He began this day eight behind and is off to a hot start. We’ll see if he gets on an interesting run like he did on the front nine yesterday.

UPDATE No. 1 (12:05 p.m. ET): Good afternoon from the final major championship Sunday of 2018.

Those in contention to win will be teeing off in the coming hours. For the early part of the final round, it’s nice to see Rory McIlroy make back-to-back birdies.

He’s up to 3 under overall and in a tie for 41st.

