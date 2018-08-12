PGA Tour power rankings: Aug. 13-18

Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of Aug. 13-18, 2018:

20. Henrik Stenson

Lackluster form from Firestone continued with missed cut at Bellerive.

19. Bryson DeChambeau

Stumbled late to miss cut at PGA, costing him any shot at auto pick for Ryder Cup.

18. Paul Casey

Opened in 75 at Bellerive and didn’t come close to making cut.

17. Tony Finau

Had wild 10-birdie second round at PGA to make cut after opening 74. Led to respectable T-42.

16. Webb Simpson

A T-19 at Bellerive was third straight top-25 finish.

15. Tommy Fleetwood

Cooled off at PGA with ho-hum T-35 after placing top-15 in previous three starts.

14. Jordan Spieth

A bit of a roller coaster at PGA, but birdie runs helped produce respectable T-12.

13. Phil Mickelson

Rough summer continued for Lefty with missed cut at Bellerive. Hasn’t posted a top-10 since May.

12. Jon Rahm

Posted four sub-70 rounds on way to impressive T-4 at PGA.

11. Rickie Fowler

Got into major contention again only to fall short as uninspired final 36 pushed him back to T-12 at Bellerive.

10. Patrick Reed

Missed cut at Bellerive meant Masters champ was non-factor in year’s final two majors.

9. Bubba Watson

Friday 78 sent him to third missed cut in four starts.

8. Tiger Woods

Almost brought home major No. 15. Runner-up at Bellerive was third top-6 in last four starts.

7. Francesco Molinari

A sneaky T-6 at Bellerive proved mundane Firestone showing was fluke.

6. Rory McIlroy

Struggled to frustrating T-50 at PGA despite prodigious drives.

5. Jason Day

Closed out fourth consecutive top-20 with T-19 showing at PGA.

4. Justin Rose

Despite concerns about back, finished T-19 at Bellerive for sixth top-20 in a row.

3. Dustin Johnson

Disappointing T-27 at Bellerive after being in contention halfway through, but still has been on nice run of late.

2. Justin Thomas

A solid title defense at PGA Championship nets him T-6. That’s a win and two other top-10s in last four starts.

1. Brooks Koepka

Three others may have more wins than him this year, but both Koepka’s titles are majors after triumph at PGA. Nobody can match that.