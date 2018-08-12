Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Pro golf schedule: Aug. 13-18

Here is the pro golf schedule for the week of Aug. 13-18, 2018:

PGA Tour

What: Wyndham Championship
When: Aug. 16-19
Where: Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

European Tour

What: Nordea Masters
When: Aug. 16-19
Where: Hills Golf Club, Gothenburg, Sweden

LPGA

What: Indy Women in Tech Championship
When: Aug. 16-19
Where: Brickyard Crossing Golf Club, Indianapolis, Ind.

PGA Tour Champions

What: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open
When: Aug. 17-19
Where: En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.

Web.com Tour

What: WinCo Foods Portland Open
When: Aug. 16-19
Where: Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore.

