Pro golf schedule: Aug. 13-18

Here is the pro golf schedule for the week of Aug. 13-18, 2018:
PGA Tour
What: Wyndham Championship
When: Aug. 16-19
Where: Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
European Tour
What: Nordea Masters
When: Aug. 16-19
Where: Hills Golf Club, Gothenburg, Sweden
LPGA
What: Indy Women in Tech Championship
When: Aug. 16-19
Where: Brickyard Crossing Golf Club, Indianapolis, Ind.
PGA Tour Champions
What: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open
When: Aug. 17-19
Where: En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.
Web.com Tour
What: WinCo Foods Portland Open
When: Aug. 16-19
Where: Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore.
Comments