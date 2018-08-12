Pro golf schedule: Aug. 13-18

Here is the pro golf schedule for the week of Aug. 13-18, 2018:

PGA Tour

What: Wyndham Championship

When: Aug. 16-19

Where: Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

European Tour

What: Nordea Masters

When: Aug. 16-19

Where: Hills Golf Club, Gothenburg, Sweden

LPGA

What: Indy Women in Tech Championship

When: Aug. 16-19

Where: Brickyard Crossing Golf Club, Indianapolis, Ind.

PGA Tour Champions

What: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open

When: Aug. 17-19

Where: En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.

Web.com Tour

What: WinCo Foods Portland Open

When: Aug. 16-19

Where: Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore.