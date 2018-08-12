The Forecaddie: Back to Bellerive? A look at future PGA Championship venues

When a course like Bellerive pulls off a successful PGA Championship week, The Forecaddie naturally looks to the schedule of upcoming venues in search of an opening. That question is complicated by the PGA of America’s commitment to courses through 2029, with openings in 2025 and 2026 as options.

There is also the PGA Championship’s move to spring, which could complicate Bellerive’s chances given the course’s geography. Then again, the PGA is going to Rochester, N.Y., despite the concerns of many that the course conditions could be sketchy after a long winter.

The current future PGA Championship roster:

2019 – Bethpage Black

2020 – TPC Harding Park

2021 – Kiawah Island Ocean Course

2022 – Trump National Golf Club

2023 – Oak Hill Country Club East Course

2024 – Valhalla Golf Club

2025 – Open

2026 – Open

2027 – Aronimink Golf Club

2028 – Olympic Club Lake Course

2029 – Baltusrol Golf Club, Lower Course

TBD 2025 or 2030 Southern Hills

The Man Out Front has a few theories on where the PGA heads in 2025 and 2026. Pencil in one of those years should the proposed move of the PGA of America headquarters to Frisco, Texas, happens and a proposed Gil Hanse design is built.

This could leave one of those years for a return to Bellerive. But with a television contract negotiation upcoming and weather-friendly West Coast venues on tap, The Forecaddie will not be surprised if the PGA pursues a Torrey Pines or Chambers Bay.

Should the Frisco project not happen, the PGA has Southern Hills in the wings, and TMOF would welcome that Tulsa classic as a fill-in sooner rather than later. Especially with the tournament out of August when Tulsa could be alarmingly hot.

Noticeably absent in all of this venue talk and the PGA’s move to May? There are no rumblings of a tournament in Florida, Georgia or Arizona, the golf-heavy regions all thought to have become available with the May switch. For the golf-starved fans of St. Louis who would love to see a swift return, that lack of talk is just fine. Gwk