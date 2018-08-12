Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods begins Sunday 4 back, guns for PGA title

Tiger Woods begins Sunday at the PGA Championship four back and looks to charge toward his 15th major title.

Will he make things interesting in the final round at Bellerive?

We will follow his quest, shot by shot, below:

Hole No. 1: Par 4, 422 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:36 p.m. ET): Here. We. Go. Iron off the tee and this one is a pull dumped into a fairway bunker. Well not ideal, but he should have a clean lie there. So not all bad.

APPROACH SHOT (2:41 p.m. ET): Right over the flag. Tiger flies a pitching wedge from 148 yards 7 feet past the hole and it basically sticks there. We are in business with a great look at an opening birdie.

Pre-round

Tiger tees off at 2:35 p.m. ET, and this is how he arrived to the course Sunday…

LET’S. GO.