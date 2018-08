Tiger Woods’ last victory on the PGA Tour – his 79th – came on Aug. 4, 2013, at the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio.

Woods is four shots off the lead entering the final round of the PGA Championship Sunday.

Here is a timeline of Woods’ ups and downs since that 2013 WGC-Bridgestone victory:

August 2013

Woods falls to his knees during the final round of The Barclays, yet finishes runner-up.