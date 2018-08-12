VIDEO: Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka ... all the feels

Brooks Koepka won the 2018 PGA Championship Sunday with a 66, by holding off a star-laden field, and withstanding Tiger Woods shooting a 64 in the final round.

Koepka is only the fifth player to win the PGA Championship and U.S. Open in the same year. Among the other four – Tiger Woods.

And, as fate and history would have it, Woods was first player to congratulate Kopeka Sunday after playing partner Adam Scott.

Koepka was the 54-hole leader. Woods was one of 10 players within four shots of the lead at the start of Sunday. He would outlast all 10 of them, falling short to only Koepka himself.

But beating Woods after he shoots a 64 in the final round of a major is something someone like Woods can appreciate.