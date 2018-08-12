WATCH: Tiger Woods pulls off miraculous birdie on No. 9

Tiger Woods may win very well the 2018 PGA Championship – and he would have done it without having hit a fairway on the front nine of the final round.

Woods finished the first nine holes of his final PGA Championship round Sunday by going 0-for-7 when it came to hitting fairways.

However, he made the turn at -11 overall and was only two shots off the lead.

Perhaps no hole summed up front nine better than No. 9.

He pulled his iron way left and nearly went out of bounds. It landed right on the inside portion of the cart path.

Tiger got relief toward the right and dropped in a matted lie.

After a shirt change, he smoked a draw from 175 yards landed it just 12 feet right of the hole.

Woods dropped the 12-footer for birdie, just his 10th putt on the first nine holes.

Woods began the back nine by hitting the fairway on No. 10. His first of the day.