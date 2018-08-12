Web.com Tour: Trevor Cone makes run at PGA Tour card with victory

Web.com Tour

WHAT: Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae

WHERE: TPC Stonebrae, Hayward, Calif.

WINNER: Trevor Cone

SCORE: 23-under 257

BUZZ: Cone had played only a partial schedule on the Web.com Tour in 2018 and was miles down the money list. Now he can make a last-minute run at a PGA Tour card. The 25-year-old posted three rounds of 64 or better, closing in 6-under 64 to cruise to a four-shot victory. This was only the eighth event of Cone’s rookie Web.com Tour season, and he previously had just one top-10 and sat 135th on the money list. This triumph rockets him to 37th. There is one regular-season event left after this week, with the top 25 on the money list thereafter earning PGA Tour cards. … Josh Teater finished runner-up at 19 under, jumping from 38th to 13th on the money list. Chris Thompson (third, 16 under) jumped from 34th to 19th. … Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry played in the event for the second consecutive year. The amateur opened in an impressive 71 but followed with an 86 to finish last. Gwk