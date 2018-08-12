What Brooks Koepka said after winning the 2018 PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka won the 100th PGA Championship Sunday with an unflappable 66 and a -16 overall finish.

Koepka defeated Tiger Woods by two shots. Woods shot a 64 Sunday, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the winner.

Here is what some of Koepka had to say after winning his third major in less than 16 months.

Ob being a three-time major champion?

“It’s incredible. To think where I was four months ago, I didn’t really even dream about — and to come out here and play as well as we did, it’s really incredible.”

On his confidence and composure entering the week and Sunday?

“I struck it so well at Firestone, I just wasn’t putting well. My head was kind of moving back on the ball. And that’s all we focused on when we got here. We just needed to hit the ball well and do the stuff I was doing, and continue — and I don’t think — Claude (Harmon) didn’t say one word to me this week I was hitting it that good. He just stood behind me and was like, yup, that’s perfect. And we just worked on some putting and that was it and making sure my head stayed still. And to come out here and play as well as we did was really, I can’t even put into words how well I played and I’m so excited for myself and my caddie and my team.

On the atmosphere?

“Yeah, obviously it was kind of the first time Tiger’s been in contention and I’ve been in contention at the same time, so the fans definitely let you know what he was doing. And I was playing with Scotty, so I knew what I was up against. And Scotty played unbelievably well and so did Tiger. They definitely made me question it there for a bit or think about it, for sure.”