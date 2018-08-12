Tiger Woods made a major run Sunday, but fell just short in his bid to win the 100th PGA Championship Sunday.

Woods fired a 64, but fell to Brooks Koepka by two shots.

Woods was one of 10 players within four shots of the lead entering Sunday. Koepka was the 54-hole leader. Woods would catch and pass all 10 players with four shots of Koepka, but could not catch Koepka himself.

Here is what some of Woods had to say Sunday:

On his fist pump at 18?

“Well, making that putt at least gave me a chance. At the time I think Scotty was 14, playing 17 and at least I needed to at least tie Scotty. Just in case he posted 14 right behind me. And Brooksy, what he’s doing back there is, it’s tough to beat when the guy hits is 340 down the middle, that’s tough. What he did at Shinnecock, just bombing it, and then he’s doing same thing here. I played with him in a practice round and he was literally hitting it 340, 350 in the air. And when a guy’s doing that and hitting it straight and as good a putter as he is, it’s tough to beat.

On feeling so good after not winning:

“Not for awhile, no. I was pretty ticked at the British Open. I had the lead there. This one I never quite got to the lead. I was always trailing. It was a golf course in which I couldn’t sit still and make pars and be okay with it. I had to keep making birdies. The golf course was soft, it was gettable, and there were a bunch of guys, when I went to the range to start warming up, there were a bunch of guys at 3-under par through 6, 3-under par through 7. And so, yeah, that was, you could see guys shooting 5-, 6-under par today and with a bunch of guys around 8-under or better starting the day, I had to go get it and I tried.”

On his experience Sunday:

“The people here were so positive, the energy was incredible, but the positiveness of it all. Everyone was willing every shot that everyone hit. There was no negative comments, no one was jeering, no one was making snide remarks, everyone was just very positive. They’re excited, yeah. They sometimes pick sides, yes. But they were respectful. And that’s, I wish we could play in front of crowds like this every single week because this is a true pleasure.”

On how far he’s come this year:

“I didn’t know what my schedule would be. I didn’t know how many tournaments I would play this year or if I would even play. So each tournament brought about its own challenges. I didn’t know what the number was going to be this year. I didn’t know how I was going to play. And so at the beginning of the year, if you would say, yeah, I would have a legit chance to win the last two major championships, I, with what swing? I didn’t have a swing at the time. I had no speed. I didn’t have a golf swing. I didn’t have — my short game wasn’t quite there yet. My putting was okay. But God, I hadn’t played in two years. So it’s been a hell of a process for sure.”

On the crowd:

“Oh, you could hear them. They were engaged since our practice round on Wednesday. They were loud and they stayed around and it’s been, as I said it’s been incredible with the positiveness that everyone was saying and they wanted to see some good golf and we produced some good golf I think as a whole.”

On how he is feeling physically?

“Tired and hungry.”