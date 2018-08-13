Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
2019 Masters: Las Vegas odds have Tiger Woods among favorites at 12-1

Aug 10, 2018; Saint Louis, MO, USA; Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the 6th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

Golf’s next major championship begins in 241 days.

But it’s never too soon to start thinking about who might win the 2019 Masters, which begins on April 11.

Golfodds.com and Westgate Vegas SuperBook manager Jeff Sherman have posted their early, early, early odds on who will win at Augusta next April.

Jordan Spieth is a 10-1 favorite. Tiger Woods, still metaphorically smoking after his 64 in the final round of the PGA Championship Sunday, is 12-1, along with World No. 1 Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas.

Brooks Koepka, who has won three of the six majors in which he has played, is 14-1, along with Rory McIlory. Keopka beat Woods by two shots Sunday. He also won the 2017 and ’18 U.S. Open.

Here are the current player-to-win odds for the 2019 Masters:

Player
Jordan Spieth 10-1
Dustin Johnson 12-1
Tiger Woods 12-1
Justin Thomas 12-1
Rory McIlroy 14-1
Brooks Koepka 14-1
Justin Rose 16-1
Rickie Fowler 16-1
Jon Rahm 16-1
Jason Day 20-1
Bubba Watson 25-1
Patrick Reed 30-1
Tommy Fleetwood 30-1
Francesco Molinari 30-1
Paul Casey 30-1
Hideki Matsuyama 30-1
Phil Mickelson 40-1
Henrik Stenson 40-1
Tony Finau 40-1
Adam Scott 40-1
Sergio Garcia 50-1
Matt Kuchar 50-1
Marc Leishman 50-1
Alex Noren 60-1
Xander Schauffele 60-1
Joaquin Niemann 60-1
Patrick Cantlay 60-1
Bryson DeChambeau 60-1
Louis Oosthuizen 60-1
Thomas Pieters 80-1
Branden Grace 80-1
Ian Poulter 80-1
Brandt Snedeker 80-1
Zach Johnson 80-1
Webb Simpson 80-1
Charley Hoffman 80-1
Cameron Smith 80-1
Kevin Kisner 100-1
Tyrrell Hatton 100-1
Daniel Berger 100-1
Kevin Chappell 100-1
Ryan Moore 100-1
Russell Henley 100-1
Aaron Wise 100-1
Charl Schwartzel 100-1
Gary Woodland 125-1
Rafael Cabrera Bello 125-1
Emiliano Grillo 125-1
Matthew Fitzpatrick 125-1
Shane Lowry 125-1
Beau Hossler 125-1
Byeong Hun An 125-1
Kevin Na 125-1
Lee Westwood 150-1
Martin Kaymer 150-1
Jimmy Walker 150-1
Haotong Li 150-1
Julian Suri 150-1
Kyle Stanley 150-1
Keegan Bradley 150-1
Si Woo Kim 150-1
Brian Harman 150-1
Jason Dufner 150-1
Luke List 150-1
Adam Hadwin 150-1
Billy Horschel 150-1
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 150-1
Shubhankar Sharma 150-1
Thorbjorn Olesen 150-1
Bill Haas 150-1
Danny Willett 200-1
Paul Dunne 200-1
Austin Cook 200-1
Ollie Schniederjans 200-1
Ryan Fox 200-1
Jamie Lovemark 200-1
Peter Uihlein 200-1
J.B. Holmes 200-1
Chez Reavie 200-1
Pat Perez 200-1
Russell Knox 200-1
Chesson Hadley 200/1
Michael Kim 200-1
Eddie Pepperell 250/1
Sungjae Im 250-1
Brendan Steele 250-1
Jim Furyk 250-1
Steve Stricker 250-1
Stewart Cink 250-1
Charles Howell III 250-1
Satoshi Kodaira 250-1
Scott Piercy 250-1
Nick Watney 250-1
Andrew Landry 250-1
Andy Sullivan 250-1
Fred Couples 300-1
Padraig Harrington 300-1
Graeme McDowell 300-1
Dylan Frittelli 300-1
Brandon Stone 300-1
Matt Wallace 300-1
Jordan L. Smith 300-1
Ross Fisher 300-1
Chris Wood 300-1
Anirban Lahiri 300-1
Jhonattan Vegas 300-1
Justin Harding 300-1
Patton Kizzire 300-1
Bernhard Langer 500-1
Angel Cabrera 500-1
Yusaku Miyazato 500-1
Seungsu Han 500-1
Shugo Imahira 500-1
Vijay Singh 500-1
Jovan Rebula 1000-1
Trevor Immelman 1000-1
Mike Weir 2000-1
Jose Maria Olazabal 2000-1
Sandy Lyle 5000-1
Larry Mize 5000-1
Ian Woosnam 5000-1

