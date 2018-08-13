2019 Masters: Las Vegas odds have Tiger Woods among favorites at 12-1

Golf’s next major championship begins in 241 days.

But it’s never too soon to start thinking about who might win the 2019 Masters, which begins on April 11.

Golfodds.com and Westgate Vegas SuperBook manager Jeff Sherman have posted their early, early, early odds on who will win at Augusta next April.

Jordan Spieth is a 10-1 favorite. Tiger Woods, still metaphorically smoking after his 64 in the final round of the PGA Championship Sunday, is 12-1, along with World No. 1 Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas.

Brooks Koepka, who has won three of the six majors in which he has played, is 14-1, along with Rory McIlory. Keopka beat Woods by two shots Sunday. He also won the 2017 and ’18 U.S. Open.

Here are the current player-to-win odds for the 2019 Masters: