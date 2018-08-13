2019 Masters: Las Vegas odds have Tiger Woods among favorites at 12-1

Golf’s next major championship begins in 241 days.
But it’s never too soon to start thinking about who might win the 2019 Masters, which begins on April 11.
Golfodds.com and Westgate Vegas SuperBook manager Jeff Sherman have posted their early, early, early odds on who will win at Augusta next April.
Jordan Spieth is a 10-1 favorite. Tiger Woods, still metaphorically smoking after his 64 in the final round of the PGA Championship Sunday, is 12-1, along with World No. 1 Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas.
Brooks Koepka, who has won three of the six majors in which he has played, is 14-1, along with Rory McIlory. Keopka beat Woods by two shots Sunday. He also won the 2017 and ’18 U.S. Open.
Here are the current player-to-win odds for the 2019 Masters:
|Player
|Jordan Spieth
|10-1
|Dustin Johnson
|12-1
|Tiger Woods
|12-1
|Justin Thomas
|12-1
|Rory McIlroy
|14-1
|Brooks Koepka
|14-1
|Justin Rose
|16-1
|Rickie Fowler
|16-1
|Jon Rahm
|16-1
|Jason Day
|20-1
|Bubba Watson
|25-1
|Patrick Reed
|30-1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|30-1
|Francesco Molinari
|30-1
|Paul Casey
|30-1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|30-1
|Phil Mickelson
|40-1
|Henrik Stenson
|40-1
|Tony Finau
|40-1
|Adam Scott
|40-1
|Sergio Garcia
|50-1
|Matt Kuchar
|50-1
|Marc Leishman
|50-1
|Alex Noren
|60-1
|Xander Schauffele
|60-1
|Joaquin Niemann
|60-1
|Patrick Cantlay
|60-1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|60-1
|Louis Oosthuizen
|60-1
|Thomas Pieters
|80-1
|Branden Grace
|80-1
|Ian Poulter
|80-1
|Brandt Snedeker
|80-1
|Zach Johnson
|80-1
|Webb Simpson
|80-1
|Charley Hoffman
|80-1
|Cameron Smith
|80-1
|Kevin Kisner
|100-1
|Tyrrell Hatton
|100-1
|Daniel Berger
|100-1
|Kevin Chappell
|100-1
|Ryan Moore
|100-1
|Russell Henley
|100-1
|Aaron Wise
|100-1
|Charl Schwartzel
|100-1
|Gary Woodland
|125-1
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|125-1
|Emiliano Grillo
|125-1
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|125-1
|Shane Lowry
|125-1
|Beau Hossler
|125-1
|Byeong Hun An
|125-1
|Kevin Na
|125-1
|Lee Westwood
|150-1
|Martin Kaymer
|150-1
|Jimmy Walker
|150-1
|Haotong Li
|150-1
|Julian Suri
|150-1
|Kyle Stanley
|150-1
|Keegan Bradley
|150-1
|Si Woo Kim
|150-1
|Brian Harman
|150-1
|Jason Dufner
|150-1
|Luke List
|150-1
|Adam Hadwin
|150-1
|Billy Horschel
|150-1
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|150-1
|Shubhankar Sharma
|150-1
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|150-1
|Bill Haas
|150-1
|Danny Willett
|200-1
|Paul Dunne
|200-1
|Austin Cook
|200-1
|Ollie Schniederjans
|200-1
|Ryan Fox
|200-1
|Jamie Lovemark
|200-1
|Peter Uihlein
|200-1
|J.B. Holmes
|200-1
|Chez Reavie
|200-1
|Pat Perez
|200-1
|Russell Knox
|200-1
|Chesson Hadley
|200/1
|Michael Kim
|200-1
|Eddie Pepperell
|250/1
|Sungjae Im
|250-1
|Brendan Steele
|250-1
|Jim Furyk
|250-1
|Steve Stricker
|250-1
|Stewart Cink
|250-1
|Charles Howell III
|250-1
|Satoshi Kodaira
|250-1
|Scott Piercy
|250-1
|Nick Watney
|250-1
|Andrew Landry
|250-1
|Andy Sullivan
|250-1
|Fred Couples
|300-1
|Padraig Harrington
|300-1
|Graeme McDowell
|300-1
|Dylan Frittelli
|300-1
|Brandon Stone
|300-1
|Matt Wallace
|300-1
|Jordan L. Smith
|300-1
|Ross Fisher
|300-1
|Chris Wood
|300-1
|Anirban Lahiri
|300-1
|Jhonattan Vegas
|300-1
|Justin Harding
|300-1
|Patton Kizzire
|300-1
|Bernhard Langer
|500-1
|Angel Cabrera
|500-1
|Yusaku Miyazato
|500-1
|Seungsu Han
|500-1
|Shugo Imahira
|500-1
|Vijay Singh
|500-1
|Jovan Rebula
|1000-1
|Trevor Immelman
|1000-1
|Mike Weir
|2000-1
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|2000-1
|Sandy Lyle
|5000-1
|Larry Mize
|5000-1
|Ian Woosnam
|5000-1
Comments