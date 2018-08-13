Digital Edition
USA Today Sports

Aug. 13, 2018

Aug 12, 2018; Saint Louis, MO, USA; Brooks Koepka poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

> THE FORECADDIE

Aug 9, 2018; Saint Louis, MO, USA; General view of a PGA Championship flag during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Back to Bellerive? A look at future PGA Championship venues

> BY THE NUMBERS

Aug 11, 2018; Saint Louis, MO, USA; Dustin Johnson hits his tee shot on the 7th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Putt for dough? Ballstriking the most important stat on Tour (Dusek)

>2018 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Aug 12, 2018; Saint Louis, MO, USA; Brooks Koepka celebrates with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Brooks Koepka outpoints Tiger Woods in heavyweight PGA Championship battle for the ages (Lynch)

Recognize greatness: Brooks Koepka captures PGA, his 3rd major (Romine)

Aug 12, 2018; Saint Louis, MO, USA; Tiger Woods celebrates after making a birdie putt on the 18th green during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods just misses PGA win, but more major thrills are coming soon (Kilbridge)

Unimaginative design doesn’t dampen fan enthusiasm at Bellerive during PGA (Shackelford)

Aug 12, 2018; Saint Louis, MO, USA; Ben Kern hits his tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Kern drives straight to top of club pros at PGA Championship (Romine)

Aug 11, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; A view of tees on the 17th hole during the second round of the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Complete list of PGA Championship winners (Speros)

> AROUND THE TOURS

Web.com: Trevor Cone makes run at PGA Tour card with victory (Casey)

> 2018 RYDER CUP

ST LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 12: Brooks Koepka of the United States poses with his girlfriend, Jena Sims, and the Wanamaker Trophy on the 18th green after winning the 2018 PGA Championship with a score of -16 at Bellerive Country Club on August 12, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

With Ryder Cup qualifiers set, Jim Furyk sets sights on captains picks (Kilbridge)

Complete U.S., European team standings (Speros)

> POWER RANKINGS

Aug 12, 2018; Saint Louis, MO, USA; Justin Thomas pumps his fist after making a birdie putt on the 10th green during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour
20. Henrik Stenson
19. Bryson DeChambeau
18. Paul Casey
17. Tony Finau
16. Webb Simpson
Jun 29, 2018; Kildeer, IL, USA; Ariya Jutanugarn hits her tee shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Kemper Lakes Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

LPGA
10. Minjee Lee
9. Sei Young Kim
Aug 11, 2018; Saint Louis, MO, USA; Justin Rose plays his second shot on the 1st hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

European Tour
10. Henrik Stenson
9. Thorbjørn Olesen
> LPGA PERSPECTIVE

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 22: Inbee Park of South Korea hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during round four of the Hugel-JTBC Championship at the Wilshire Country Club on April 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Inequality in women’s game extends beyond purses to access to equipment (Nichols)

> EURO PERSPECTIVE

Aug 9, 2018; Saint Louis, MO, USA; Sergio Garcia hits out of a bunker on the 6th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Struggling Sergio Garcia should sit out this Ryder Cup in Paris (Ahern)

> AMATEURS

Kristen Gillman celebrates with the Robert Cox Trophy after winning the U.S. Women's Amateur. (Steven Gibbons/USGA)

Kristen Gillman captures U.S. Women’s Amateur with 7-and-6 win over Jiwon Jeon (Nichols)

PEBBLE BEACH, CA - FEBRUARY 11: A general view of the seventh hole prior to the start of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 11, 2015 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

10 players to watch at 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach (Romine)

> JUNIORS

Top 5 junior golfers make their move in 2018 (Casey)

> GOLF LIFE

Aug 11, 2018; Saint Louis, MO, USA; Justin Thomas hits out of a bunker on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

PGA date change creates opportunity for exciting new venues (Kaufmann)

> MEDIA

Aug 12, 2018; Saint Louis, MO, USA; Tiger Woods hits from the fairway on the 17th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods’ charge made this PGA feel like the good old days (Kaufmann)

> SCOREBOARD

> THE 19TH HOLE

ST LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 11: Jordan Spieth of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club on August 11, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

New major calendar shifts career Grand Slam chase for Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy (Lynch)

> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

PGA Tour Greensboro-bound. (Lusk)

> IMAGE CREDITS

(Cover: Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports; The Forecaddie: Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports; By The Numbers: John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports; 2018 PGA Championship: John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports (2); Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports; Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports; Michael Madrid/USA Today Sports; Ryder Cup: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images; Power Rankings:Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports (Thomas); Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports (Jutanugarn); Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports (Rose); LPGA Perspective: Harry How/Getty Images; Euro Perspective: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports; Amateurs: Steven Gibbons/USGA; Scott Halleran/Getty Images; Juniors: Golfweek File: Golf Life: Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports; Media: Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports; The 19th Hole: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images; Above: Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports)

> LAST TIME

SWINGING INTO ST. LOUIS

AKRON, OH - AUGUST 05: Justin Thomas plays his shot from the 16th tee during the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational - Final Round at Firestone Country Club South Course on August 5, 2018 in Akron, Ohio. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

