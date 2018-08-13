Julian Suri finishes top 20 at PGA, still misidentified as Jason Day in leaderboard photo

Julian Suri has quietly rocketed up the Official World Golf Ranking in the last two years. He found himself 1836th in July 2016 but has since jumped to his current rank of 60th.

Proper recognition, though, is still catching up.

The 27-year-old finished off a T-19 Sunday at the PGA Championship, his second straight top 30 in a major. Suri is a European Tour winner as well (capturing the 2017 Made In Denmark event).

But Jason Day also finished T-19 at Bellerive, and it turns out the major champion and Suri can be confused.

Ouch.

Yeah these two kind of look alike, but they’ve both done enough to deserve not being misidentified. That issue on the PGA Championship leaderboard has since been fixed, as it now indeed sports a photo of Suri under his name.

The former Duke player continues to trend up, though, so we’re guessing that mix-up will become more unlikely in the future.