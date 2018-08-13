Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Tiger Effect: Ratings soar 69 percent for CBS with Woods in hunt at PGA

Aug 12, 2018; Saint Louis, MO, USA; Tiger Woods waves to the crowd on the 9th green during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods nearly came back to win the PGA Championship in historic fashion Sunday.

Woods finished in second place, two shots behind winner Brooks Koepka, but his surge and a pretty good round of 64 resulted in a huge spike in overnight ratings and market share for CBS compared to 2017.

The 2018 PGA Championship’s final round posted a 69 percent increase in market share and ratings over Justin Thomas’ victory at Quail Hollow.

The final-round earned CBS an average household metered market rating/share of 6.1/14, up from 3.6/8 last year.

It was also the most-watched PGA Championship final round since 2009, when Y.E. Yang held off Woods to win his lone major, according to CBS.

CBS Sports’ third-round coverage earned an average household metered market rating/share of 3.7/9, which was up 54 percent from 2.4/6 in 2017.

With Woods in contention Sunday at Carnoustie, NBC saw a 37 percent increase in year-to-year ratings for the British Open. He finished T-6 in that event.

